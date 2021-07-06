Insights on the Email Encryption Global Market to 2026 - by Encryption Type, Deployment Type, Component, End-user, Organization Size and Region

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Email Encryption Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global email encryption market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Email encryption refers to the authentication mechanism of encoding and disguising the contents of an email to protect it from unauthorized access. Email is an extremely vulnerable mode of communication that can be hacked over unsecured or public networks. Encryption is one of the primary data security solutions in the present times. It secures the contents of the email by making them unreadable as they get transferred over networks. The methodology primarily depends on cryptography wherein the user publishes a key to decrypt the message. Email encryption is an essential tool for both organizations and individuals as it prevents the access of important and confidential data by unintended users.
The rising demand for cloud-based services along with increasing data security concerns and privacy regulations is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, frequent instances of phishing and spam emails are also positively influencing the market. With a significant increase in the usage of email services by corporate organizations and individuals, the probability of unauthorized and unidentified sources accessing the content has increased. This has encouraged consumers to implement email encryption to secure their sensitive data against losses and manipulation. Additionally, it also prevents cyber threats and attacks through malware, spam, viruses, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and other intrusions that expose sensitive enterprise information.
Moreover, the thriving banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare industries are also driving the market growth. The organizations within these industries now store their data on the cloud and operate on the pay-per-use model of the encryption service. This provides flexibility and scalability to accommodate the diverse needs of organizations and reduces the dependence on the internal IT personnel along with licensing and maintenance costs for the user. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global email encryption market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Report Coverage:
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Breakup by Encryption Type:
- End-To-End Email Encryption
- Gateway Email Encryption
- Boundary Email Encryption
- Hybrid Email Encryption
- Client Plugins
Market Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premise
- Cloud Based
Market Breakup by Component:
- Solution
- Service
- Training and Education
- Support and Maintenance
Market Breakup by End-User:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government
- IT & Telecom
- Others
Market Breakup Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Size Organizations
- Large Size Organizations
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Systems, Proofpoint, Symantec, Trend Micro, Zix, Cryptzone, DataMotion, Echoworx, Egress Software Technologies, Entrust, Greenview Data, HPE, McAfee, Microsoft, Sophos, Virtru, WatchGuard Technologies, etc.
