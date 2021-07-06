Insights on the Email Encryption Global Market to 2026 - by Encryption Type, Deployment Type, Component, End-user, Organization Size and Region

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Email Encryption Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global email encryption market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Email encryption refers to the authentication mechanism of encoding and disguising the contents of an email to protect it from unauthorized access. Email is an extremely vulnerable mode of communication that can be hacked over unsecured or public networks. Encryption is one of the primary data security solutions in the present times. It secures the contents of the email by making them unreadable as they get transferred over networks. The methodology primarily depends on cryptography wherein the user publishes a key to decrypt the message. Email encryption is an essential tool for both organizations and individuals as it prevents the access of important and confidential data by unintended users.



The rising demand for cloud-based services along with increasing data security concerns and privacy regulations is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, frequent instances of phishing and spam emails are also positively influencing the market. With a significant increase in the usage of email services by corporate organizations and individuals, the probability of unauthorized and unidentified sources accessing the content has increased. This has encouraged consumers to implement email encryption to secure their sensitive data against losses and manipulation. Additionally, it also prevents cyber threats and attacks through malware, spam, viruses, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and other intrusions that expose sensitive enterprise information.

Moreover, the thriving banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare industries are also driving the market growth. The organizations within these industries now store their data on the cloud and operate on the pay-per-use model of the encryption service. This provides flexibility and scalability to accommodate the diverse needs of organizations and reduces the dependence on the internal IT personnel along with licensing and maintenance costs for the user. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global email encryption market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Encryption Type:

End-To-End Email Encryption

Gateway Email Encryption

Boundary Email Encryption

Hybrid Email Encryption

Client Plugins

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market Breakup by Component:

Solution

Service

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Market Breakup by End-User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Others

Market Breakup Organization Size:

Small and Medium Size Organizations

Large Size Organizations

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Systems, Proofpoint, Symantec, Trend Micro, Zix, Cryptzone, DataMotion, Echoworx, Egress Software Technologies, Entrust, Greenview Data, HPE, McAfee, Microsoft, Sophos, Virtru, WatchGuard Technologies, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Email Encryption Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Encryption Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Component

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Encryption Type

6.1 End-To-End Email Encryption

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Gateway Email Encryption

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Boundary Email Encryption

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Hybrid Email Encryption

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Client Plugins

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-Premise

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud Based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Solution

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Service

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Training and Education

8.2.2.2 Support and Maintenance

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Healthcare

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Government

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 IT & Telecom

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Organization Size

10.1 Small and Medium Size Organizations

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Large Size Organizations

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Cisco Systems

16.3.2 Proofpoint

16.3.3 Symantec

16.3.4 Trend Micro

16.3.5 Zix

16.3.6 Cryptzone

16.3.7 DataMotion

16.3.8 Echoworx

16.3.9 Egress Software Technologies

16.3.10 Entrust

16.3.11 Greenview Data

16.3.12 HPE

16.3.13 McAfee

16.3.14 Microsoft

16.3.15 Sophos

16.3.16 Virtru

16.3.17 WatchGuard Technologies

