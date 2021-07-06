Global UHT Milk Market Size & Demand Will Grow to USD 219,590 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market By Fat Content (Whole, Semi-Skimmed, Skimmed), By Product Type (Flavored, Unflavored), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Others) By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market size & share expected to reach to USD 219,590 Million by 2026 from USD 121,396.3 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market: Overview

UHT milk is sterilised milk that has gone through a thermal treatment process. Ultra-high temperature processing destroys spores and germs in milk while preserving key vitamins and nutrients. UHT (ultra-high temperature) milk is heated for 1 or 2 seconds above (275 degrees F), which helps to increase the yield of milk without introducing preservatives. UHT milk is aseptically usually packed, allowing it to be consumed straight from the carton without the need to heat it. It can be stored at room temperature, necessitating the use of refrigeration and cold chains to a minimum. As a result of these considerations, the market for UHT milk is booming in both developed and developing countries. UHT milk has also made its way into non-fridge households and areas where milk is in short supply.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Nestle SA.

Lactalis Group.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited.

Danone Group.

Inner Mongolia Yili Group Company Limited.

Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited.

Arla Foods.

Sodiaal Group.

Bongrain SA.

Grupo Lala

S.A.B. de C.V.

Candia.

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH.

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller GmbH & Co. KG.

Parmalat S.p.A.

Dairy Partners Americas Brasil Ltd

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market?

What are the top companies operative in the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market?

What segments are covered in the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market

Market Dynamics

Fresh milk that has been treated at a very high temperature, pasteurised in a short amount of time, and packaged in pre-sterilized containers without the addition of any preservatives is known as UHT milk. The advantage of UHT milk is that it has a long shelf life of 6-9 months, which is also its USP. Furthermore, it can be kept at ambient temperature until the packet is opened without refrigeration. Because UHT milk has a long shelf life, it is becoming increasingly popular among apartment dwellers with limited refrigerator space. Furthermore, increased household wealth encourages customers to express an interest in luxury items such as UHT milk.

The demand for UHT milk is primarily among the younger population and for commercial purposes. Because UHT milk has a longer shelf life and requires less refrigeration, it is becoming increasingly popular among students living in dormitories. Because UHT milk can be kept at room temperature, most small-scale restaurants and foodservice chains in poor nations utilise it instead of investing in refrigeration. It is a great product for various African and Asian countries where energy is a major issue and a lack of refrigeration systems causes daily milk to spoil. The product has a higher cost than regular pasteurized milk, which boosts revenue sales in the business.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global UHT Milk Market: Growth Factors

The market is predicted to grow the most in emerging countries, where a paucity of cold storage capacity has persisted over time. A growing number of sportsmen, weightlifters, and bodybuilders around the world eat milk regularly and even need to carry it at times, in addition to the higher birth rate in emerging nations. The worldwide UHT milk industry has a significant untapped opportunity here, which is expected to increase demand for UHT milk in personal storage packs.

One of the major factors pushing the UHT milk market is poor cold chain maintenance in developing countries. Because this meal is prepared at a high temperature, it can be stored at room temperature without the risk of bacterial growth. As a result, UHT milk does not require clod chain maintenance. This fundamental feature is driving a large population of people from hostels and other areas without refrigeration to switch to UHT milk.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market: Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to Dominate Global UHT Milk Market Growth

Due to the significant growth of the dairy goods market in countries like Germany, Belgium, and Holland, demand for UHT milk is high in this region. Furthermore, per capita consumption of dairy products has increased significantly in the last five years, owing to the ease with which UHT milk can be produced and distributed compared to other conventional goods. A similar tendency has been found among Danish consumers when it comes to the consumption of pasteurised products like UHT milk regularly.

Browse the full report “Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market, By Fat Content (Whole, Semi-Skimmed, Skimmed), By Product Type (Flavored, Unflavored), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Others) By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market

The global UHT milk market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

• Flavoured

• Unflavored

By Fat Content:

• Whole

• Semi-Skimmed

• Skimmed

By Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialist Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com