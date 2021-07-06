Global Tire Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tire market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Tires form an essential component of the automobile industry. They provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock. They are manufactured using various materials, including natural and synthetic rubber, carbon black, polyester, rayon, steel, silica and vulcanization accelerator. Nowadays, there is a wide variety of tires available in the global market, which caters to the requirement of different kind of vehicles.



One of the leading factors driving the demand for tires across the globe is the accelerating sales of passenger vehicles, particularly in the emerging economies. Tires perform numerous functions, such as supporting the weight of a vehicle, transmitting accelerating and braking force to the ground, changing or maintaining direction, and absorbing shock from the road surface, which help in improving the overall performance of the vehicle. Along with this, the growing infrastructure activities in both the developed and developing countries are expected to fuel the demand for construction vehicles, which in turn will boost the sales of tires. Besides this, the leading companies are engaging in the development of advanced products, such as ecological, flat-run and nitrogen-based tires, that are environment-friendly. For instance, Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company, has introduced the next-generation fuel-efficient tire technology that offers superior fuel efficiency and high inflation pressure to mitigate the deformation of tires significantly. They also continue to support the weight of the vehicle using the reinforced sidewalls even when the tire is punctured, unlike conventional tires. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tire market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tire market, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, end-use, vehicle type, distribution channel and season.



Breakup by Design:

Radial

Bias

The market has been categorized based on the design into radial and bias tires. Radial tires currently dominate the market across the globe.



Breakup by End-Use:

OEM Market

Replacement Market

Based on the end-use, the market has been bifurcated into OEM and replacement tires. At present, replacemnet segment account for the majority of the market share.



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Light Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Two Wheelers

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Three Wheelers

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Off-The-Road (OTR)

Market Breakup by Rim Size

Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

On the basis of the vehicle type, passenger cars hold the largest market share. Other major vehicle types include light commercial vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and off-the-road (OTR) vehicles.



Breakup by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been classified into online and offline. Presently, tires are majorly distributed through offline channels.



Breakup by Season

All Season Tires

Winter Tires

Summer Tires

The market has been divided on the basis of the season into all-season, winter and summer tires. Amongst these, all-season tires exhibit a clear dominance in the market.



Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Region-wise, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. It is further segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia. Other major regions are Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and Others), North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and Others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Others).



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the leading companies include Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Sumitomo, Pirelli, Yokohama, Hankook, Toyo, Kumho, etc.



Key Offerings of the Report:

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global tire market for 2015-2020 and 2021-2026.

Historical (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) market data for different segmentations are also provided in the report, including the type, design, end-use, vehicle type, distribution channel, season, and major regions of the tire industry.

It offers historical (2015-2020) and projected (2021-2026) price trends for the product in each region, along with detailed information on COVID-19 impact.

It analyses the market structure and scenario, along with assessments as per the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models, and covers the significant demand and price indicators.

Key Questions Answered:

1. What was the global automotive tire market size in 2019?

2. What will be the tire market outlook during the next five years (2020-2025)?

3. What are the key global tire market drivers?

4. What are the major tire industry trends?

5. Which is the major vehicle segment in the global tire market?

6. Who are the leading tire manufacturers/industry players?

7. Which is the largest regional tire market?

8. What is the dominant tire distribution channel?

9. What is the tire industry growth rate?

10. What is the tire market breakup by season?

11. What are the major tire size segments in the US market in 2020?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tire Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Design

6.1 Radial Market

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bias Market

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 OEM Market

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Replacement Market

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.1.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.1.4 Price Ranges by Rim Size

8.1.5 Market Forecast

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.2.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.2.4 Price Ranges by Rim Size

8.2.5 Market Forecast

8.3 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.3.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.3.4 Price Ranges by Rim Size

8.3.5 Market Forecast

8.4 Two Wheelers

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.4.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.4.4 Price Ranges by Rim Size

8.4.5 Market Forecast

8.5 Three Wheelers

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.5.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.5.4 Price Ranges by Rim Size

8.5.5 Market Forecast

8.6 Off-The-Road (OTR)

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.6.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.6.4 Price Ranges by Rim Size

8.6.5 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Offline

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Online

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Season

10.1 All Season Tires

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Winter Tires

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Summer Tires

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 Tire Pricing

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Cost Structure and Margins

12.3 Manufacturer and Distributor Prices

12.4 Price Trends and Forecast



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Share and Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Michelin

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Bridgestone

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Continental

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Goodyear

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Sumitomo

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Pirelli

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Yokohama

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Hankook

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Toyo

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Kumho

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



17 Tire Manufacturing Process

17.1 Product Overview

17.2 Detailed Process Flow

17.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

17.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



18 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

18.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

18.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

18.3 Plant Machinery

18.4 Machinery Pictures

18.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

18.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

18.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

18.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

18.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

18.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

18.11 Other Capital Investments



19 Loans and Financial Assistance



20 Project Economics

