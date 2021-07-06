Global Tire Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tire market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Tires form an essential component of the automobile industry. They provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock. They are manufactured using various materials, including natural and synthetic rubber, carbon black, polyester, rayon, steel, silica and vulcanization accelerator. Nowadays, there is a wide variety of tires available in the global market, which caters to the requirement of different kind of vehicles.
One of the leading factors driving the demand for tires across the globe is the accelerating sales of passenger vehicles, particularly in the emerging economies. Tires perform numerous functions, such as supporting the weight of a vehicle, transmitting accelerating and braking force to the ground, changing or maintaining direction, and absorbing shock from the road surface, which help in improving the overall performance of the vehicle. Along with this, the growing infrastructure activities in both the developed and developing countries are expected to fuel the demand for construction vehicles, which in turn will boost the sales of tires. Besides this, the leading companies are engaging in the development of advanced products, such as ecological, flat-run and nitrogen-based tires, that are environment-friendly. For instance, Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company, has introduced the next-generation fuel-efficient tire technology that offers superior fuel efficiency and high inflation pressure to mitigate the deformation of tires significantly. They also continue to support the weight of the vehicle using the reinforced sidewalls even when the tire is punctured, unlike conventional tires. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tire market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
The market has been categorized based on the design into radial and bias tires. Radial tires currently dominate the market across the globe.
Based on the end-use, the market has been bifurcated into OEM and replacement tires. At present, replacemnet segment account for the majority of the market share.
On the basis of the vehicle type, passenger cars hold the largest market share. Other major vehicle types include light commercial vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and off-the-road (OTR) vehicles.
Based on the distribution channel, the market has been classified into online and offline. Presently, tires are majorly distributed through offline channels.
The market has been divided on the basis of the season into all-season, winter and summer tires. Amongst these, all-season tires exhibit a clear dominance in the market.
Region-wise, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. It is further segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia. Other major regions are Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and Others), North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and Others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Others).
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the leading companies include Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Sumitomo, Pirelli, Yokohama, Hankook, Toyo, Kumho, etc.
