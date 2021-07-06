GTEC Holdings Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Kelowna, BC, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2021 on July 13, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for GTEC on July 14, 2021 at 5.00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call



Date: July 14, 2021

Time: 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340



A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company’s website at www.gtec.co within 48 hours of the call.





About GTEC Cannabis Co.



GTEC Cannabis Co. cultivates, markets, and distributes handcrafted, high-quality cannabis products. The Company has three fully licensed and operational facilities and is currently distributing cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels.



GTEC's premium quality recreational cannabis brands includes; BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, which are crafted from unique cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical website and various licensed partners.



GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSXV (GTEC), OTCQB Venture Market (GGTTF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (1BUP). The Company's headquarters is located in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.



To learn more about the Company or to access the most recent Corporate Presentation, please visit our website at www.gtec.co





Forward-Looking Information



This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the timing for release of financial results and the related conference call; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples include statements that the Company will operate in a fiscally disciplined manner; build long-term shareholder value; reduce operational expenses; or increase its revenue and gross margins.



Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated March 16, 2021, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.