Evoque Data Center Solutions Acquires Foghorn Consulting

DALLAS, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™, a global provider of colocation and connectivity services, today announced its acquisition of Foghorn Consulting, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud consulting and cloud engineering services. With the addition of Foghorn, Evoque expands their applications-first suite of services, providing future forward companies with the best of cloud and colocation solutions.



The acquisition of Foghorn is a key component in the design and implementation of Evoque’s “application-first,” Multi-Generational Infrastructure™ (MGI) strategy, also announced today. Foghorn will serve as Evoque’s cloud engineering arm, delivering additional value for Evoque’s clients worldwide. As their requirements evolve, customers will be able to confidently rely on Evoque and Foghorn to help them tailor and implement infrastructure solutions that meet their needs, both today and over time.

“Over the past 13 years, Foghorn has built an enviable reputation as an innovative cloud engineering leader with exceptional customer service, cloud expertise and winning culture,” said Andy Stewart, President and CEO at Evoque Data Center Solutions. “With the acquisition of Foghorn, Evoque continues to execute on our growth strategy and give our customers a future-forward and flexible solution that puts their business and applications first. We are pleased to welcome Foghorn’s team of seasoned and talented cloud and hybrid engineers to Evoque as key partners in our growth.”

With containerized applications becoming the status quo for DevOps teams, applications are less reliant on specific infrastructure. Foghorn provides companies with the insight and capability to run those programs in the cloud or on their own infrastructure, seamlessly across the applications’ generational iterations.

“We like the concept of Evoque’s Multi-Generational Infrastructure strategy as a way of aligning with customers’ continually evolving requirements,” said Philbert Shih, Managing Director at Structure Research, an independent research and consulting firm. “Evoque’s purchase of Foghorn Consulting, combined with MGI, delivers a fitting way of positioning the two and delivering more options to its client base. The result points toward a more aligned, more engaged, and more meaningful relationship with them that will open tangible opportunities and provide significant benefits.”

Since 2008, Foghorn has delivered powerful outcomes for enterprises seeking to maximize the value of their hybrid and public cloud deployments. With a team of full-stack, highly certified cloud engineers, Foghorn delivers Infrastructure as Code, CI/CD pipelines, and self-healing environments for companies ranging from innovative start-ups to global SaaS companies and the Fortune 100. Foghorn partners with today’s leading cloud providers. They are one of seventy-three AWS Premier Consulting Partners, as well as Azure Gold, and Google Cloud partners.

Evoque’s acquisition of Foghorn creates a unified solution where enterprises can take advantage of the elasticity, burstability and scalability of the cloud, while simultaneously maximizing the value of their existing software, hardware and application investments. The result is a cost-effective and performant architecture that empowers innovation. Evoque clients have access to Foghorn’s deep cloud engineering expertise as delivered by FogOps®, Foghorn’s Cloud Engineering Service offering which is supported by FogSource™, a deep library of Foghorn’s proprietary Infrastructure as Code.

As containerized applications usher in a new era of integration and flexibility between the cloud and the data center, customer choice will increase. With a depth and breadth of carriers and cloud on-ramps available at its facilities, Evoque’s global customers can further engineer success, blending Foghorn’s multi-cloud expertise with Evoque’s industrial-strength colocation and industry-leading optimization services.

“Aligning with Evoque will enable us to deliver even deeper solutions for enterprises wishing to innovate in the cloud, in their data center and increasingly within both,” said Foghorn CEO Alex Roosakos. “Combining colocation, connectivity and cloud expertise gives Evoque and Foghorn the ability to deliver application-first technology solutions, rich with business benefits for our customers around the world.”

Foghorn will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary of Evoque. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Alantra acted as a financial advisor to Foghorn in this transaction.

About Evoque Data Center Solutions

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offers enterprises a full range of services, ranging from local, regional and global connectivity to secure space in highly available and redundant environments across four continents. The company supports a diversified base of Fortune 1000 customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies. For more information, visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ . For more information on Foghorn Consulting, visit https://www.foghornconsulting.com .

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

For more information:

Steve Friedberg

sfriedberg@evoquedcs.com

484.550.2900