Former President of France, Francois Hollande, Provided the Keynote Address at the Jeju Peace Forum Using ARHT Media’s HoloPresence Technology on June 26, 2021

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, used their HoloPresence™ technology to beam the former President of France, Francois Hollande, to his keynote address at the Jeju Peace Forum, hosted by the Jeju Peace Institute in Korea. Mr. Hollande was joined at the event by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, as the two men are largely regarded as the architects of the 2015 Paris Agreement – a document committing countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with a goal to improve the quality of the environment. The 2015 Paris Agreement was signed by 190 states as well as the EU, which collectively are responsible for over 97% of global greenhouse gas emissions.



The Jeju Peace Forum for Peace and Prosperity has attracted heads of state from around the world since its inception in 2001. The presentations by Mr. Francois Hollande and Mr. Ban Ki-moon provided an update on the Paris Agreement, an initiative of significant global importance, and were the highlight of this year’s conference.

“Environmentally conscious companies and organizations have increasingly been using our HoloPresence™ technology to deliver their message in an impactful way, without the need to produce carbon emissions through air travel,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “A keynote address by Mr. Hollande from France in Korea could not be more appropriate when the subject was reducing greenhouse gases globally. We applaud the Jeju Peace Forum and Mr. Hollande for making the medium part of the message.”

Mr. Hollande joins a growing list of heads of state and government leaders that have participated in events utilizing ARHT Media’s holographic technology including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamad, United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to name a few.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

