Perpetual Industries Announces the Denny Kannenberg ‘Kannonball’ Collection Auction, Hosted by Worldwide Auctioneers, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, and Presented by Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings, Showcasing one of the Most Significant Motorcycle Collections to Ever Come to Market Along With an Eclectic Offering of Collectible Vehicles

AUBURN, Ind., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Perpetual Industries ( OTCMARKETS: PRPI ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Worldwide Auctioneers will host The Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg Collection Auction at its Indiana headquarters this September. The all no-reserve auction will be presented by Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings and features the lifetime collection of celebrated flat track racer Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg. This sale will showcase one of the most significant motorcycle collections to ever come to market.

The auction will take place Sept. 10 and 11, 2021, in Auburn, Indiana. Comprising a total of 165 largely original motorcycles, including racers, dirt bikes, street bikes and even mini motorcycles, the sale has something for everyone who appreciates anything on two wheels, and there will additionally be an eclectic offering of 30 collectible vehicles as well as a treasure trove of memorabilia, petroliana and toys.

“I’m blessed by the opportunity to bring the, literally, lifetime collection of my friend Denny to the world,” said Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage. “Here is a historic offering of everything that is motoring and bikes and racing, representing a real coming-of-age of motorcycles themselves and racing itself and American flat track, and there will not be another opportunity like it.”

Included among the numerous highlights of this collection full of special bikes is the rare 1942 Indian Four “440,” complete with original sidecar; a 1986 Honda CX500 Turbo that was presented by Honda to the king of drag racing, “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, as the NHRA Champion; and the infamous 1969 Kawasaki 500 III is another of the collection’s interesting bikes, notorious for being terrifyingly fast and nicknamed “The Widow Maker.”

“Trying to choose even a couple of favorite motorcycles from this unbelievable selection is impossible,” said John Kruse, Worldwide Auctioneers’ principal and auctioneer. “We’re honored to have been entrusted with the sale of this historic collection and look forward to bringing it to a global audience of collectors and enthusiasts.”

Enjoy an introduction to the entire astonishing collection with Richard Rawlings here on Gas Monkey Garage’s YouTube channel. Details on the full schedule and bidder registration are available at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 260-925-6789, with bidding options available to suit all comfort levels: live in-person, online, and absentee bidding by telephone.

Among Perpetual’s divisions, which include its Worldwide Auctioneers subsidiary, the company is developing the AutoGrafic Software System, a unique digital platform in the world of collector cars. Perpetual plans to connect Worldwide Auctioneers with the AutoGrafic Software System in a synergistic offering designed to provide auto collectors, enthusiasts, restorers and lovers with a more interactive and connected experience ( https://ibn.fm/YzFTj ).

For more information about the company, please visit www.PerpetualIndustries.com .

For more information about Worldwide Auctioneers and the Kannonball Auction presented by Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings, please visit www.worldwideauctioneers.com .

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTCMARKETS: PRPI) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy-efficient technologies. Our mission is to “perpetuate industry” by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the Company’s core is a proprietary technology known as the XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy-efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy-efficient technology by developing low-cost, green-energy-powered solutions for a variety of industries, including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT) and cloud computing, while continuing our research, development and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications.

About Worldwide Auctioneers

Worldwide Auctioneers is a U.S.-based boutique catalogue auction company and wholly owned subsidiary of Perpetual Industries. Located in Auburn, Indiana, Worldwide Auctioneers is recognized as a global leader in high-end collector car auctioneering, with principals who are owner auctioneers and invested in seamlessly delivering the optimal result for every client. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles at auction, Worldwide Auctioneers offers an extensive range of personalized services to the serious collector, including appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. For those seeking to sell a car or collection privately, the company’s private sales division incorporates The Salon, a 200,000-square-foot, climate-controlled and purpose-built showroom housed at its Auburn headquarters, along with a dedicated memorabilia division.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; as well as “forward-looking information” as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation. We may use words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” ‎“should,” “potential,” “‎‎will,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify a forward-looking statement. Such statements reflect the ‎Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events and current information ‎available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, ‎without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ‎or should assumptions underlying the forward-‎looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-‎looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎‎information or statements. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of ‎this press ‎release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ‎forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.

