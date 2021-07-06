Evoque Data Center Solutions Launches “Application-First” Initiative, Changing the Rules for How Companies Implement Their Workloads

DALLAS, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when business leaders are demanding more from their applications and workloads, Evoque Data Center Solutions™ today announced a new solution that provides companies the freedom and power to shift from an infrastructure-first approach, where workloads are forced into existing infrastructures, to a flexible, application-first approach in which each workload utilizes exactly the infrastructure it needs.



Evoque’s Multi-Generational Infrastructure™ (MGI™) enables firms to optimize their options for workload deployment across the widest range of options, including on-premises, colocation, and edge data centers, as well as cloud and multi-cloud hybrid configurations.

MGI is architected to work with today’s leading cloud-based vendors, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and more, on a global basis. MGI is specifically designed to deliver tangible benefits to companies, both today and as their business requirements evolve.

Unlike the approach taken by most firms, which often results in runaway costs, vendor lock-in and unpredictable performance from their applications, MGI gives each application the exact infrastructure it needs to deliver known economics and performance, enabling companies to seamlessly recalibrate their constantly evolving requirements, and playing a key role in providing a competitive marketplace advantage.

“Evoque’s introduction of its Multi-Generational Infrastructure strategy is consistent with enterprise requirements for implementing digital infrastructure,” according to Courtney Munroe, Research VP, IDC. “MGI can help enterprises reduce complexity and delivers a strategic, seamless and disruption-free roadmap across multiple locations, including colocation and cloud instances.”

In tandem with today’s announcement, Evoque also announced its acquisition of Foghorn Consulting, a Silicon Valley-based cloud consultancy with deep expertise in areas such as DevOps, CI/CD, Container, SRE, and Infrastructure as Code. Foghorn’s experts tailor the MGI approach across a multitude of use cases for companies seeking to accelerate innovation in a holistic approach over the lifecycle of their applications. Foghorn has a decade-long track record of working with companies ranging from innovative startups to the Fortune 500.

“Our MGI strategy speaks to clients’ needs to deploy today’s application workloads across a blended infrastructure,” said Andy Stewart, Evoque’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “It points to our ability, with the addition of Foghorn, to tailor solutions across colocation and cloud environments and more, with the ability to change workload deployments over time as their business and application needs evolve.”

About Evoque Data Center Solutions

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offers enterprises a full range of services, ranging from local, regional and global connectivity to secure space in highly available and redundant environments across four continents. The company supports a diversified base of Fortune 1000 customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies. For more information, visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

