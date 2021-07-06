Worldwide Movie Ticketing Services Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include AOL, Atom Tickets and Carnival Cinemas Among Others

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Movie Ticketing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online movie ticketing services market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Online movie ticketing service refers to the process of reserving seats and tickets for various entertainment activities, such as movies, though an online portal. This involves a third-party website or software application, which enables the consumer to reserve their desired seats in the theatre of their choice. The bookings can be made through smartphones, laptops, tablets and computers while the payment can be made online or paid later at the counter. Apart from this, it also offers numerous other benefits, such as the availability of a wide variety of movies and theaters to choose from, along with time- and cost-effectiveness.



Rapid urbanization and the increasing utilization of smart devices and personal computers across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In recent years, there has been a shift in consumer preferences from conventionally available counter services to mobile- and web-based applications for booking movie tickets. Furthermore, online movie ticketing services serve as a more convenient, hassle-free and quicker alternative to the other conventional processes. Service vendors are emphasizing on improving the overall consumer experience by offering attractive promotions and discounts to the consumers. Additionally, the growing penetration of broadband services and improving internet connectivity are creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers and the introduction of theatres with luxurious seats and high-definition screens, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile Devices

Breakup by Genre:

Drama Movies

Adventure Movies

Comedy Movies

Thriller, Suspense and Horror Movies

Action Movies

Other Genre

Breakup by Application:

Cinema

Entertainment Place

Shopping Malls

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AOL Inc., Atom Tickets LLC, BookMyShow Inc., Carnival Cinemas, Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., INOX Leisure Limited, Kyazoonga, Moviefone Inc., Movietickets Inc. (Fandango Media LLC), Mtime (Wanda), One97 Communications Ltd., PVR Limited, VOX Cinemas, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global online movie ticketing services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global online movie ticketing services market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What is the breakup of the market based on the genre?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global online movie ticketing services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

