Latest Industrial Internet Consortium Journal of Innovation Provides Insight about Solutions in the Distributed Edge

BOSTON, MA, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™) today published the newest edition of the Journal of Innovation (JoI) entitled Applying Solutions at the Distributed Edge. The latest issue offers insights into ongoing research on distributed edge solutions from IIC member experts.

“We believe edge computing will grow in importance in the coming decade, achieving similar stature to today’s cloud computing deployments for critical Internet of Things and digital transformation applications,” said Daniela Previtali, Co-Chair of the IIC Thought Leadership Task Group and Global Marketing Director, WIBU-SYSTEMS AG. “We’re excited about the latest issue of the JoI, which covers a range of important topics such as moving from the cloud to the edge, Industry 4.0, and heterogeneous computing.”

The Applying Solutions at the Distributed Edge edition of the JoI consists of articles contributed by leaders at IIC member organizations:

The Journal of Innovation highlights the innovative ideas, approaches, products, and services emerging within the industrial internet in the digital twin, data, IoT and digital transformation, AI, smart cities, smart factory, and edge computing. Past and present Journal of Innovation editions can be viewed and downloaded online. To watch a Journal of Innovation webinar, click on the associated hyperlink, register, and watch on-demand.

About Industrial Internet Consortium

