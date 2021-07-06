CoxReps Statement on Impressions-based Currency for Local Broadcast TV

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ann Hailer, Chief Operating Officer, CoxReps, released the following statement regarding the adoption of impressions-based selling and buying for local broadcast television:



“CoxReps fully supports the industry adoption of an impressions-based currency to evaluate local TV program viewing,” said Ann Hailer, Chief Operating Officer, CoxReps. “This is the best way to simplify a comparative analysis across multiple mediums and highlight the relevancy that local TV audiences have in the total video consumption ecosystem. As research improves to better understand viewership, impression buying ensures attribution of all audiences, allowing agencies and advertisers to optimize targeting those audiences in a more granular way, and to help keep local TV as an integral part of advertisers’ total media mix.”

CoxReps is the country’s leading broadcast television representative company, serving as an integral part of the television advertising industry for over 50 years. We are proud to provide unique and comprehensive advertising solutions across linear TV, CTV/OTT, and Digital, and transact with more than 1,500 agencies and clients on behalf of 4,500+ advertisers. Our represented clients are the industry’s premiere broadcast ownership groups with stations across all the major affiliate networks and digital channels including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW, Univision, UniMás, MY Net, MeTV, Bounce, as well as top independent local broadcast stations. Our footprint collectively reaches more than 85% of the U.S. – from the largest to the smallest U.S. DMAs – and delivers both aggregated U.S. network options and single DMA geo-targeted solutions. CoxReps is a subsidiary of Cox Media Group, www.coxmediagroup.com. For more information about our business visit www.coxreps.com.

