Rackspace Technology underpins iPensions Group’s ambitious innovation and digital transformation strategy

LONDON, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has today announced that it is providing backbone private cloud infrastructure and security solutions to iPensions Group, supporting its ambitious plan for modern and innovative technology development.



iPensions Group brings deep technical knowledge and high-calibre service to the pensions sector and provides a range of self-invested personal pensions for UK and non-UK residents. Over the last four years the company invested significantly in its in-house technology capabilities, designing and developing a highly scalable pension platform architecture. The technology-focused enhancements deliver automations for enhancing process digitisation and improving customer journey and experience.

iPensions Group chose Rackspace Technology as its preferred private cloud solution provider given its excellent reputation, expertise and 24x7 support.

Rackspace Technology provides scalable infrastructure and security solutions for iPensions Group’s digital platforms and client solutions. Long term engagement with Rackspace Technology allows iPensions Group to focus on innovation and development of the business.

Hrishi Kulkarni, Director & Group Chief Technology Officer at iPensions Group, said: “With significant growth plans and increase in demand for our digital services, we needed a trusted partner to provide a robust, reliable and agile infrastructure. Rackspace Technology gives us all the support we need as we scale, and its expertise allows our team to focus on building the digital solutions our customers demand. From our adaptability to our security, Rackspace Technology is enhancing all our technological operations and, in turn, the overall user experience and confidence.”

Tim Lovejoy, VP Private Cloud and Government at Rackspace Technology, said: “iPensions Group’s transformation into a digital business has placed innovation and user experience at its heart, with the new platform offering massive time-savings and an improved customer experience. As its team focuses on using this new platform to find better solutions to meet changing customer demands, we look forward to how we can further support its ambitions to scale and innovate by exploring new possibilities such as multicloud.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About iPensions Group

iPensions Group brings deep technical knowledge and high-calibre service to the pensions sector. With a clear focus on technology and innovation backed by a strong set of values, they evolve services to ensure offering is as robust tomorrow as it is today. By continually enhancing expertise they lead the pensions market and are renowned for building long-term client relationships founded on dependable, specialist support.

iPensions Group Limited is registered in England and Wales with company number 03683070 whose registered office is at 2nd Floor Marshall House, 2 Park Avenue, Sale M33 6HE. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Licence number 464521

Media Contact

Devika Mistry

EMEA Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

devika.mistry@rackspace.com