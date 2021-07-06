Aunalytics to Join the Missouri Bankers Association Annual Convention as Gold Sponsor

SOUTH BEND, Ind., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, will join the upcoming Missouri Bankers Association Annual Convention as a Gold Sponsor, July 13-16 in Branson, MO. Aunalytics will feature its Daybreak™ for Financial Services solution with advanced analytics that enable bankers to more effectively identify and deliver new services and solutions for their customers for greater competitive advantage.



Built from the ground up for mid-sized and community banks, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform with advanced analytics that empowers users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and business insights for greater competitive advantage. The solution mines vast volumes of transactional data updated daily to give timely actionable insights.

“Mid-size and community banks grapple with large amounts of siloed data that is difficult to aggregate and integrate for business insights and strategic value,” said Rich Carlton, President, Aunalytics. “Daybreak for Financial Services empowers them to better target and deliver new services and solutions for their customers so they can compete better with larger, national banks. We look forward to being a gold sponsor at the upcoming Missouri Bankers Association convention and demonstrating how Daybreak helps bankers anticipate customer needs and deliver the right products and services at the right time.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .