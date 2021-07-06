The Other Art Fair Announces Return to Brooklyn This July with its First In-Person Brooklyn Fair since 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, is set to host its first 2021 in-person Brooklyn fair edition July 22-25, at the Brooklyn Expo Center. The Other Art Fair will host 130 independent and emerging artists , each handpicked by a committee of art world experts. Visitors will be able to connect with artists in-person and explore thousands of original artworks across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—in a range of prices from $100 to $10,000. The Other Art Fair will also present dynamic art installations, special features and creative activities for visitors to enjoy.



The Other Art Fair will showcase the Brooklyn winners of the New Futures award, Caroline Boreri , Watson Mere and Wenlu Bao , who will present their artworks for the first time at an art fair. Launched in 2021, New Futures is an initiative developed to champion talented local artists at the start of their careers by awarding them exhibition space, peer-to-peer mentoring, and one-on-one mentorship with members of The Other Art Fair’s team. As part of its ongoing mission to support and create opportunities for emerging artists, The Other Art Fair seeks to nurture promising and underrepresented artists from the local art community.

“As we return for our first Brooklyn fair in 2021, we are excited to welcome back our artists and fair visitors. It has been a long time coming and we’re back better than ever with some exciting new features and programming inspired by the city,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Along with some of our partners that have been with us since the first Brooklyn edition, we’ll also be working with new local partners that share our same mission of bringing art to a new generation of art buyers.”

The Other Art Fair is partnering with ArTech Collective, an organization and community arts center that provides opportunities for artists to develop and express themselves through inclusive, innovative and accessible approaches to traditional and new media. The Fair will feature the works of five abstract artists, who are members of ArTech Collective -- Wayne Anderson, Maria Alcantara, Elvin Flores, Oswald James, Frances Riordan and Howie Stone -- who explore different techniques in art to communicate their perceptions of the world. Based in the Bronx, the studio is an extension of AHRC NYC’s mission to find ways for children and adults with intellectual and other developmental disabilities to live their lives to their fullest potential.

The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will be executing safety precautions in accordance with local health guidelines to ensure visitors and artists feel comfortable within the fair environment.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website.

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, July 22, 2021 | 5pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, July 23, 2021 | 12pm – 10pm

Saturday, July 24, 2021 | 10am – 8pm

Sunday, July 25, 2021 | 10am - 6pm

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers both through in-person events and online. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

