Revenues from 3D-Printed Prosthetics, Orthotics and Audiology to Reach Almost $1 Billion by 2030 According to New SmarTech Report

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D printed prosthetics, orthotics and audiology market will deliver $509 million in revenues in 2026 growing to $996 million in revenues by 2030. This is according to “Medical Devices 2021: Market Opportunities for 3D Prosthetics, Orthotics and Audiology Devices,” a new report published by SmarTech Analysis.



3D printing is showing major signs of creating disruption within the medical devices industry. It’s uses are having impact across different devices, and allows for greater levels of device customization, automation/digitization of manufacturing, and lower costs.

This report explores the value propositions for 3D printing across the selected device segments. Additionally, a review of the current state-of-the-art of 3D printing technologies in these areas showcases which technologies are positioned for future penetration. Finally, a ten-year revenue forecast for each device segment covered in the report alongside technology adoption, material revenue and part printing forecasts provide a clear future outlook for 3D printed medical devices.

The devices covered in this report share numerous similarities from both a product performance and requirements perspective. They are non-surgical in nature, can be easily worn, removed and can be replaced non-surgically. These products also have similar and well-established design-to-manufacture supply chains. The medical devices covered in this report comprise lower and upper limb prosthetics, orthotic braces and insoles and hearing aid devices.

This report also reviews the activities in the 3D-printed medical devices space of numerous companies including: 3D Systems, Aetrex, Carbon, Crispin Orthotics, Desktop Metal, e-Nable, EnvisionTEC, EOS, ExOne, FitMyFoot, Formlabs, Fripp Design, GE Additive, Hanger, Groupe Gorge/ Prodways, HP, Lima Corporate, Limbitless, Markforged, Materialise, Million Hands, Mitt, Naked Prosthetics, Open Bionics, Orthobaltic, Ossur, OttoBock, Phits, Podfo, Protolabs, RESA, Siemens, SLM Solutions, SOOLS, Starkey, Stratasys, Sonova/Phonak, Starkey, Stryker, Ultimaker, Twikit, UNYQ, Wacker Chemie, Widex, and Zimmer Biomet.

The 3D-printed medical device market is changing rapidly. Within the audiology sector, 3D printing has already established itself as the primary means of production for in-ear hearing aids. However, with the demand for such devices trending downwards, the potential for 3D printed metal devices and behind-the-ear devices has increased. Meanwhile, 3D printing within the orthotics and prosthetics industries is on the cusp of moving out of the R&D lab and into full scale commercialization.

More customization: The most significant benefit of 3D printing to the medical device industry is the ability to customize products far more economically. Product customization of 3D printed parts incurs minimal, if any, additional production cost. Within the healthcare industry, where every patient is unique, customization has a profound impact to improve the performance of medical devices, and in the near future, therapeutics.

More modeling: 3D printing has been successfully utilized to create standard complex anatomical models for education, but its use is expanding fast. An especially powerful innovation is the use of 3D diagnostic processes such as CT or MRI scans can be used to create 3D printed models of a patient’s anatomy, allowing surgeons to assess and practice a surgical procedure, reducing both the risk and the time in-surgery for the patient. 3D printing also can bring pre-surgical planning capabilities far closer to the point of care, making the process of creating and utilizing patient-specific, pre-surgical models more agile and available within the small window of time available to doctors and surgeons in the midst of a treatment plan.

