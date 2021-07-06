Global Sanitary Temperature Sensor Market - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Sanitary Temperature Sensor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of around 4.8% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The growing adoption of technological advancements in the temperature sensors industry has contributed to the growth of the sanitary temperature sensor market.
Key Market Insights
- The increasing number of breweries around the globe due to the growing trend of artisanal beers and micro-breweries have contributed to the growing demand for sanitary temperature sensors
- As per the product outlook, the RTD segment is envisaged to become the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
- The food & beverage industry clutched the lion’s share of the market based on the end-user segment
- As per the output mode, the remote segment is expected to grow significantly faster than analog and digital sanitary temperature sensors from 2021 to 2026
- The growing usage of sanitary temperature sensors by the chemical industry is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the sanitary temperature sensor market
- Endress+Hauser, Emerson Electric, Baumer, Anderson-Negele, Omega, Intempco, Krohne, Reotemp, Burns Engineering, OEM Automatic, Process Parameters Ltd., Epic Sensors, ABB Group, Jumo GmbH & Co. KG, Pyromation, H&B Sensors, Radix, Senmatic, Smart Sensors Inc., and SRP Control Systems Ltd., among others are the key players in the sanitary temperature sensor market
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- RTD
- Thermocouple
- Bimetal
- Others
Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Analog
- Digital
- Remote
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverage
- Chemical
- Life Sciences
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
