Media Advisory: This morning, the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF) and Statistics Canada will release final results from Canada’s most representative antibody study

MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF) and Statistics Canada will be releasing final results this morning from Canada’s most representative study to date investigating how many Canadians have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.



Between November 2020 and April 2021, thousands of Canadians from across the country participated in the Canadian COVID-19 Antibody and Health Survey (CCAHS) after receiving a package in the mail with a finger prick test and a questionnaire. This morning, results will be announced. These will include which age group was the most affected by SARS-CoV-2 infections in Canada before the third wave, the percentage of Canadians with antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 by visible minority status and by province/region.

Spokespeople from Statistics Canada will be available to discuss and explain the data and methodology. A spokesperson from the CITF will be available to explain the data within the context of the pandemic and what it means for Canada.

