Theralogix’s Remplir Targets Drug-Induced Nutrient Depletion of Magnesium and Vitamin B12

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two commonly prescribed medications used by millions of Americans – one to treat Type 2 diabetes, and the other to block stomach acid production - have been found to cause potentially harmful nutritional deficiencies. Long-term use of either metformin or a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) can significantly deplete the body’s levels of magnesium and vitamin B12, which are essential nutrients needed for production of red blood cells and proper cellular and nerve function. To counter the long-term effects of this drug-induced nutrient depletion (DND), Theralogix has developed a nutritional supplement called Remplir to replenish vitamin B12 and magnesium levels.



Metformin is the fourth most commonly prescribed medication in the United States, with more than 80 million prescriptions written annually. More than 15 million Americans have prescriptions for PPIs, such as Prilosec, Nexium or Protonix, and millions more purchase them over the counter without a doctor’s supervision, often self-medicating indefinitely.

“Scientific evidence shows that these medications reduce serum vitamin B12 concentration by inhibiting the absorption of the vitamin. Reduction in magnesium levels is potentially even more serious. The research shows that roughly 20% of Type 2 diabetics who take metformin will develop a low magnesium level,” said Dr. Mark Ratner, co-founder and chief science officer of Theralogix. “While no one taking these medications should stop them without talking to their physician, it is unfortunate that while potentially solving one issue, these medications are inadvertently creating another significant health risk.”

Ratner, who describes himself as a “prisoner of Prilosec,” says it wasn’t until he landed in an emergency room with an irregular heart rhythm that he began to realize the serious impact that nutrient depletion can have on your health. After several tests were run, the only abnormality found was a low magnesium level. His long-term use of omeprazole (the generic form of Prilosec) was the apparent culprit. Chronic use of PPIs or metformin can lead to hypomagnesemia (low levels of magnesium), that can lead to irregular heart rhythms, muscle weakness or tremors, confusion and possibly seizures. Most people get sufficient magnesium from food, however those using acid-reducing PPIs or metformin may require a magnesium supplement.

Remplir is a unique formulation that combines two forms of vitamin B12 – methylcobalamin and cyanocobalamin – along with chelated magnesium, designed to provide optimal absorption and bioavailability. It is dye-free, gluten-free, vegan and independently tested and certified by NSF International for purity and quality. Remplir is also affordable, and costs only 40 cents a day ($36 for a 90-day supply).

“Vitamin B12 and magnesium supplementation is essential for anyone using PPIs or metformin on an ongoing basis,” said Ratner. “Remplir is unique in providing a solution for people experiencing nutrient depletion from these drugs, but can also be highly beneficial for adults age 60 and older, vegans, vegetarians or anyone not getting enough of magnesium and vitamin B12 in their diet.”

