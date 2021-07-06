Global Treadmill Market to Reach $5.93 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global treadmill market generated $3.28 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in health & fitness awareness, penetration of international brands, rise in culture of gym across the globe drive the growth of the global treadmill market. However, availability of counterfeit products and high cost of treadmills hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in government investment in sports events and growth of online retail platform are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the treadmill Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4286?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the consumers have become more concerned to maintain their health and fitness. This boosted the demand for treadmills to be used at home.

Moreover, the closure of gyms and fitness centers increased the demand for personal fitness equipment including treadmills across the developing nations.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption of the supply chain and increase in prices of raw materials.

The global treadmill market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4286

Based on type, the market is classified into manual and electronic. The electronic segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the market is categorized into residential, institutional, and commercial. The commercial segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. Moreover, the segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4286

The global treadmill market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global treadmill market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Johnson Health Tech, Health & Fitness, Technogym, True Fitness Technology, Inc., Nautilus, Inc., Life Fitness Inc., and Landice, Inc., TrueForm, and Woodway.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

﻿