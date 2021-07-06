Konica Minolta Launches AccurioPress C7100 series

Ramsey, NJ, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, is pleased to introduce the AccurioPress C7100 series, digital color presses packed with innovative technologies to create more profitable business opportunities. From intelligent automation and enhanced finishing to flawless quality, advanced capabilities and exceptional durability, customers have the power to grow their businesses through a press that works smarter.

Succeeding the highly successful AccurioPress C6100 Series, the new AccurioPress C7100 model runs at 100 pages per minute (ppm) with the AccurioPress C7090 at 90ppm. With a focus on optimizing performance, offering new and advanced print products, and growing the entire business, the AccurioPress C7100 series serves more customers and completes more jobs with innovative technologies that power success.

“Key to the development of the AccurioPress C7100 and AccurioPress C7090 was building a press that works smarter, not harder, with new technologies geared to provide stability, reliability and productivity to make businesses more profitable,”

said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “These new models bring the agility that print service providers have come to expect from Konica Minolta, and serve our mission to support our clients’ transformation with opportunities for new revenue sources.”

Flawless Quality

Konica Minolta’s latest Simitri V toner is eco-friendly and formulated for performance. Fast melting, energy efficient and low maintenance, it reproduces superb quality on a wider range of media up to 400 g/m2. Combined with an output resolution of 3,600 dpi equivalent x 2,400 dpi, outstanding results are achieved from even the longest print runs.

Advanced Capabilities

With auto-duplex banners up to 900mm and the flexibility to handle embossed and textured media, handling of the machines is so simple that the most complex projects can be run by a single operator.

Intelligent Automation

By instantly detecting the precise stock being used, the optional Intelligent Media Sensor IM-101 significantly reduces production time. At the same time, the optional IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Care Unit ensures perfectly consistent color quality and front-to-back registration on every print in real time. With no recalibrations or inspections mid-run, users benefit from printing image data now directly comparable with scanning data from IQ-501 with real time variable data print (VDP) inspection. It can be inspected for changes in text and images with real time color and registration adjustment.

Enhanced Finishing

As with the entire AccurioPress portfolio, a wide range of finishing and other functions are offered, in addition to booklet-making, stapling, perfect binding and wire binding. Konica Minolta’s TU-510, the world’s first inline cutting finisher, successfully introduced with the AccurioPress C14000 high-volume production printer, is available for the AccurioPress C7100 Series. The TU-510 is a four-edge trimmer and creaser that allows full-bleed finishing support for long sheets, booklets, direct mail and dedicated business card cutting options.

Exceptional Durability

Reliability drives profitability. Among the new technologies built into the engine are a more durable lubricated drum, double corona wires with automatic cleaning, an optimized paper transport solution and a double swing registration system for improved paper compatibility and feeding accuracy.

The AccurioPress C7100 Series is designed to support a highly responsive print room environment where customers rethink agility and offers a choice of different controller front ends from EFI, CREO and Konica Minolta’s own offering to perfectly match customer requirements.

Helping customers to expand and streamline businesses

These new models support Konica Minolta’s mission to assist with the transformation of its clients’ companies by sector and industry, predicting potential challenges and creating solutions together. The devices make a powerful impression, with many simply efficient capabilities, ultimately helping customers to expand and streamline their business.

To learn more about the AccurioPress C7100, please visit Konica Minolta online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachments