Catholic Teachers Recognize Talented Young Authors

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifty-eight students in publicly funded Catholic schools across Ontario, from Kindergarten through Grade 12, have been recognized by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) for excellence in writing. The Young Authors Awards/Prix jeunes écrivains acknowledge English and French writing in categories ranging from poetry and short stories, to plays and non-fiction.

“The entries from this year’s Young Authors/jeunes écrivains awards and the winners are a testament to the talent, creativity, and dedication of all students in publicly funded Catholic schools,” says OECTA President, Barb Dobrowolski.

“The diversity of topics, perspectives, and styles are amazing to read, and speak to the skills and values that Catholic teachers strive to nurture in our students. The quality of work is especially impressive given the disruption that students, teachers, and education workers have endured throughout this school year.”

This year’s winners were selected from the more than 300 entries elevated for consideration at the provincial level, out of the thousands of entries from students that participate locally.

Some of the winning entries for 2021 include:

The Brighter Side of COVID – an important reminder about finding comfort and hope for a better future during these difficult times.

Ballade No. 1 in G – a creative poem on the impact of music.

Should WNBA players be paid the same as NBA players? – an insightful exploration and urgent call to action to address the gender pay equity gap in professional sports.

Nous Sommes Tous Unis – a thoughtful reflection on the benefits of diversity and the need for inclusion.

The complete list of the 2021 winners and a booklet with all of the winning entries is available at catholicteachers.ca.

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.