NATIONAL EDUCATION PARTNERS CREATES STUDENT-CENTRED EXPERIENCES

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that National Education Partners (NEP) is finding success in online and hybrid learning by using D2L Brightspace as NEP looks to enhance, personalize, and humanize learning experiences.

NEP collaborates with higher education institutions to provide comprehensive support services including enrollment, marketing, administration, and operations. NEP works with its partners to explore all Brightspace options, with the goal of breaking convention, developing content mastery, and experiential course offerings.

“It is our design goal for our partner organizations to get the absolute most out of Brightspace. We start every project by asking ourselves, ‘How good can we make this?’. If we’re going to do the work, we want to do the best work possible,” says Dr. Teri Herron, Director of Customized Education at NEP. “Our goal is to humanize education by allowing Brightspace to do some of the heavy lifting, thus freeing up time for us to think outside the box about what we want the overall experience to be for our learners.”

NEP is a winner of a 2021 D2L Excellence Award. The award is open to any organization using D2L Brightspace, an award-winning learning management system. They were recognized for their innovative work with the National University System’s Workforce Education Solutions on their Peace Officers Standards and Training courses that provide effective virtual training in critical areas, including community policing. The Community Policing course has received positive results since it began in January, with participants indicating it has greatly increased their understanding and ability to better serve their communities. Participants have also noted the quality of the program is superior to law enforcement training programs they have previously experienced.



“As we prepare for our annual Fusion conference this month, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world,” says April Oman, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement at D2L. “We love to see our customers dive into Brightspace to create the best possible learning experiences for students, and NEP is doing just that. NEP is helping their partners get back to what’s truly important – teaching and learning through personalized, engaging, thoughtful content.”

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person.

D2L Brightspace is an award-winning, cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success and equity in education. Brightspace is a robust solution being used by more than 1,000 customers in over 40 countries across K-12, higher education, healthcare, government, associations and the corporate sector.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL EDUCATION PARTNERS

National Education Partners (NEP) provides premier online program management (OPM) services for leading educational institutions. Ranked one of the top 20 places to work in Phoenix, NEP offers a rich history of delivering traditional academic operations support in areas such as finance, human resources, enrollment, financial aid, marketing, information technology, and much more.

Today, NEP is the OPM of record for Northcentral University (NCU), which offers doctoral, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees in business, technology, education, law, and psychology, as well as doctoral and master’s degrees in healthcare and marriage and family therapy; National University (NU), which offers more than 75 programs across industries such as healthcare, criminal justice, and accounting; and City University of Seattle, a top-10 educator of adults worldwide offering degrees and certificates in business, health care, education, and more.

ABOUT NATIONAL UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

Established in 2001 to meet the emerging challenges and demands of education in the 21st Century, the National University System is a network of accredited nonprofit education institutions serving higher education and K-12 students including National University, Northcentral University, and City University of Seattle. Initiatives of the System include Workforce Education Solutions and the Sanford Programs: Sanford Harmony, Sanford Inspire and Sanford Institute of Philanthropy. Learn more at National University System.

ABOUT WORKFORCE EDUCATION SOLUTIONS

A division of the National University System, Workforce Education Solutions, partners with corporations, industries, and government agencies to provide learning solutions to upskill the nation’s workforce. Workforce Education Solutions offers educational partnerships, training and development, customized education, and hiring partnerships. Visit nusystem.org/partnership.

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Christine D’Angela

Director, External Strategic Communications, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2021 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.