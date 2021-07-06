Security Innovation Donates Innovative Training to Community College Cybersecurity Degree Program

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, a leading authority of software security assessment and training, announced today a three-year philanthropic partnership with Pueblo Community College. The enterprise-quality software security training, featuring an extensive catalog of computer-based training and suite of innovative hands-on web application cyber ranges, will provide students and educators with content on the most pressing software security issues being faced today.



“What really motivated us to partner with Pueblo Community College is their commitment to providing their students with the skills that are in high demand right now and a willingness to be innovative in their curriculum delivery to meet the needs of the modern workforce,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. “Additionally, their programs are accessible to historically underrepresented communities. This is critical for remediating the dire lack of diversity in cybersecurity.”

“This partnership impacts the nuts and bolts of our cybersecurity curriculum. It would take us years to build what Security Innovation is offering us,” said Jennifer Sherman, dean of PCC’s Business and Advanced Technology division. “By allowing us to use their courseware and Cyber Ranges, we’re able to train to the current industry standard.”

Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, CMD+CTRL Training combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. The content addresses the risk of today’s tech stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface, and misconfigured deployments - and is used by such companies as Target, TD Bank, Accenture, and Cobalt.io.

“Our students will be competitive locally, regionally and nationally when they graduate,” Sherman said. “It’s their ticket to a big career in an industry that has a severe shortage of skilled employees.”

The cybersecurity degree and certificate programs at this US Department of Education Certified Hispanic-Serving Institution as well as the Security Innovation training content, align to the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) Framework. Collectively, these efforts are seeking to address the growing, nationwide cybersecurity talent gap with more than 460,000 current job openings.

About Security Innovation: Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company’s assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. The company has a long-standing commitment to support the diversification of the cybersecurity workforce by bringing meaningful, hands-on training to women and underrepresented populations. Security Innovation is a proud sponsor and corporate member of the International Consortium for Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, Women in Security and Privacy, OWASP and the Executive Women's Forum.