Pitcher Earns Number One Spot in Enterprise User Adoption for Sales Enablement

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher , creator of the Super App for sales enablement and customer engagement, today announced it ranks number one in G2.com, Inc.’s . Enterprise User Adoption in its recent Grid® Report.



Omnichannel sales models have seen acceleration in adoption due in large part to the workplace shifts made permanent by the pandemic. While a new normal is taking shape within the sales journey, enterprises are looking for omnichannel sales enablement solutions because of the breadth of functionality and their flexibility in the field. To address the complicated ecosystem of marketing, sales, and field team needs, Pitcher created the Super App, an omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises.

“Our goal has always been a holistic one, to help sales teams deliver the right message, to the right person, on the right channel, in the right way, at the right time, all while not increasing interaction cost,” said Mert Yentur, CEO, Pitcher. “We’re humbled by the strong adoption and positive feedback we’ve received from our customers, and we’re thrilled that 100% of G2 users give us 4 or 5 star ratings. Based on their feedback, we are excited to roll out new product features that will generate even more customer value, improve customer engagement and make the B2B sales process even more seamless.”

Beyond being named as Highest Rated in Enterprise User Adoption for Sales Enablement, Pitcher’s momentum and market presence saw strong growth among other reports and indices, and the company expanded its G2 footprint with inclusion in two new reports.

Specifically, Pitcher:

Earned the very top spot as the Highest User Adoption product in the Implementation Index among all vendors.

Moved up two spots, a 13% increase, in the Sales Enablement Relationship Index: Enterprise. Pitcher also moved up six spots on the Sales Enablement Relationship Index.

Increased our rating in market presence in the Enterprise Grid for Sales Enablement, from #5 to #4 in Niche vendors.

Increased our Momentum Score by 20 points in the Momentum Grid Report for Sales Enablement.

Improved our standing in the Sales Enablement Implementation Index.

Moved up five spots in Sales Enablement Usability Index.

Expanded our G2 presence in two new G2 indexes: the Enterprise Usability Index for Sales Enablement and the Enterprise Implementation Index for Sales Enablement



The G2 review platform leverages more than 650,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month for transparency in B2B buying, for positive impact on the way decisions are made. Read more: https://www.g2.com/products/pitcher/reviews

Earlier this month, Pitcher also earned the distinction from Aragon Research naming Pitcher as an Innovator in the 2021 Globe for Sales Enablement .

To find out how Pitcher can empower your sales teams, contact us today.

About Pitcher:

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency through dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and simplified user experience. Pitcher’s Super App, an omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for sales, field sales, and marketers around the world. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is deployed in 140 countries, and Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries use Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Singapore, Germany, the U.K., and China.