Allant Group and Adstra Partner on Highly Targeted Acquisition Programs

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allant Group®, a recognized leader in data-driven marketing solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Adstra, a leading-edge data services company. This partnership will create a strong foundation for disrupting the economic, technical, social, and service barriers in the data and analytics market today.



By combining forces, Allant Group and Adstra will be able to capture, model, analyze and execute data to drive results at scale. Delivering privacy-compliant marketing solutions, clients will be able to better activate their identity management and data strategies—previously unavailable to mid-market and emerging brands.

“Our goal at Adstra is to ensure that our clients are maximizing the return from their use of data and identity management in driving customer engagement and messaging,” said Andy Johnson, Chief Data Officer of Adstra. “We have found that Allant’s data processing, targeting and analytics capabilities, applied to our identity solution, make it possible for companies poised for growth to take control of their data and customer engagement across all media.”

The unified strengths of Adstra and Allant provide a comprehensive data platform and delivery model, allowing businesses to optimize campaign performance of their brand’s reach and campaign returns.

According to Allant’s Senior Vice President of Data and Identity Services, Mary Kay Scholtens, “Allant’s deep data-wrangling capabilities and multi-sourced data assets, in combination with the innovative approaches Adstra is taking to 3rd party data and identity graph, allows both our companies to leverage our core capabilities—helping our clients with orchestrating data and identity across media and technology platforms—at an overall lower cost.”

ABOUT ALLANT GROUP

Allant delivers data, robust insights, and technology services allowing brands to understand their customers, optimize their marketing spend, and provide exceptional experiences. Blending strategy and omnichannel data science with agile execution services across digital and offline channels, Allant has been helping marketers drive revenue growth for more than 30 years. For more information, visit allantgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADSTRA

Adstra is the new model for the data-driven enterprise. Adstra comprises a comprehensive suite of transparent identity and data solutions that are portable, futureproofed, and offered via a subscription-based model that liberates brands to realize the maximum value from their data. As the first Data Bureau, Adstra enables the flexibility to activate identity management and data capabilities within your existing technology environments. No other data provider bridges the gaps between PII and anonymized data with the same speed, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and frictionless portability across all media. To learn more, visit Adstradata.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

