System Soft Technologies LinkedIn Live - Ask an Expert: Why Does My Organization Need Intelligent Document Processing?

TAMPA, Fla., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The final episode of a three-part LinkedIn Live series —“Ask an Expert: Why Does My Organization Need Intelligent Document Processing?”—will help business and IT leaders get started on their IDP journey.



This LinkedIn Live event will also share how IDP is gaining momentum, the specific advantages of IDP, and how IDP translates into better business outcomes for organizations.

After a live interview between business process automation experts Tom Helfrich, Vice President Intelligent Automation at System Soft Technologies, and Micah Smith, Director-Developer Evangelism at Automation Anywhere, the tandem will explore how an organization can begin it journey with IDP, which promotes automation, simplifies compliance, supports scalability, saves costs, increases speed and enhances the customer experience and satisfaction.

Join both Helfrich and Smith as they take a deep dive into the benefits of IDP, along with artificial intelligence, and answer attendee questions during this LinkedIn Live event.

To attend “Ask an Expert: Why Does My Organization Need Intelligent Document Processing?” click on the event page link here.

To watch a replay of episode 1, “Ask an Expert: Scaling Automation Through Democratization” and episode 2, “Ask an Expert: Hyperautomation and the Human in the Loop,” click here.

What: Ask an Expert: Why Does My Organization Need Intelligent Document Processing? Understanding the Impact of Artificial Intelligence for IDP [Episode 3 of a 3-Part Series]

Experts: Tom Helfrich, Vice President Intelligent Automation at System Soft Technologies, and Micah Smith, Director-Developer Evangelism at Automation Anywhere

When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live event here.

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies is a $136 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics product startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.