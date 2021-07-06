Pax8 Acquires Resello to Expand International Reach

DENVER, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced the acquisition of Resello, a cloud services distributor specializing in making as-a-service easy to understand, sell, and manage.



The acquisition enables Pax8 to expand to more than 40 countries across Europe and empowers its fast-growing partner base to accelerate digital transformation worldwide.

“Digital transformation has never been more urgent, and we are helping partners realize the benefits, value, and impact to businesses,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “The acquisition enables us to continue to expand our presence into international markets, add localized support, and accelerate and scale cloud adoption worldwide.”

Based in the Netherlands, with a regional office in Germany, Resello has built a robust cloud services business spanning across more than 40 European countries, supporting partners in 15 languages. The company is an authorized Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider and cloud services distributor with a growing number of cloud services available in solution areas such as the modern workplace, cybersecurity, and infrastructure.

“As a fast-growing organization with a shared vision of accelerating cloud growth in the IT market, we are excited about the Pax8 acquisition,” said Harald Nuij, Managing Director at Resello. “This alignment provides us with more resources to solve the challenges our partners face in the digital age so they can better automate, add value, and reach new growth trajectories. Together, we will be able to expand our partner base and have the technology and resources to meet the growing market demand for enterprise-grade cloud solutions.”

Street continued: “We are excited to welcome the Resello team and look forward to the incredible work we will do together.”

To learn more, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Resello

Resello is a cloud services distributor and Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider. Its automation platform accelerates digital transformation and helps MSPs, VARs, System Integrators, ISVs, and other IT resellers run a successful cloud business. It enables partners to manage customers and provision products and usage all in one place, including productivity and security cloud solutions such as Microsoft 365, Windows Virtual Desktop, Azure, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, and Vade for M365. Founded in 2013, Resello operates from its offices in Zwolle (the Netherlands) and Eschborn (Germany).

Follow Resello on LinkedIn, Xing, and Twitter

Media contact:

Amanda Lee

SVP, Global Communications at Pax8

alee@pax8.com