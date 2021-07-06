THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN PODCASTS by Co-Authors Giovanni Campanile M.D. and Sandra Cammarata M.D., Worldwide Distribution on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google, CMP Health Podcast Network





Featuring Sicilian Secret Recipes From the Exciting Book "The Sicilian Secret Diet Plan"

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Announced today by Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP) CEO Alan Morell, Agent for Co-Authors Giovanni Campanile M.D. and Sandra Cammarata M.D. of THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN book published by Brick Tower Press, Dr. Campanile and Dr. Cammarata will additionally be hosting THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN PODCASTS Series adapted from the Book of Recipes.

The Podcasts Series will be Produced, Directed and Distributed under CMP SVP Timothy Troke with Worldwide Distribution on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google and the recently launched CMP HEALTH PODCAST NETWORK, which examples are below links.

* Beans

* Broccoli

* You Gotta Have Friends (The Micro Biome)

* On Fire - Inflammation and what to do about it

* Dirt, How good soil is important, and why a little dirt is good for you

* Supplements, Food is far less nutritious than 50 years ago, why supplements are an absolute necessity

Said Alan Morell, CEO of CMP about the CMP HEALTH PODCAST NETWORK: “With over 100 of America’s highly sought after Doctors, Scientists, and CEOs currently under CMP management dominating the Health sector and controlling much of the Media Messaging (far more than any competitive Agency), CMP is uniquely positioned to disrupt the Health and Wellness media landscape with content, capturing the fan base audience for products, services, sales and licensing, monetized subscription, advertising and billboard commercial revenue streams. The CMP HEALTH PODCAST NETWORK will be perfectly positioned in 2022 as a candidate acquisition for the myriad of Health SPACs / Private Equity and IPO companies requiring content and a bullseye revenue model for shareholder value.”

Said Dr. Campanile: “THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN is a clinically proven diet and lifestyle plan that helps restore your intrinsic health and increase your longevity. My thanks to both our Agent Alan Morell, and our Publisher John Colby who worked tirelessly to see this project to completion. Our goal in writing this book is to present to the reader the truly unique version of the Mediterranean Diet from Sicily. The Mediterranean basin spans 22 countries, and because of the strategic location of Sicily in the center of the Mediterranean, most of these countries at one time or another invaded and occupied Sicily for protracted periods of time. What resulted is that the habits and cuisine of all of these varied civilizations amalgamated and remained embedded as part of the modern Sicilian culture and cuisine. The Sicilian Mediterranean Diet therefore has influences from the Greeks, Ancient Jews, Ancient Romans, Phoenicians (Modern day Lebanon and Syria), Spain, France, Turkey, Normans, Scandinavians, Middle East, Persians, Northern Africa, in addition to other cultures. The ‘Secret’ is the uniqueness of the Sicilian Mediterranean Diet due to these influences.

“My wife and I are both physicians and have been recommending Sicilian Mediterranean Diet food to our patients for many years. We decided to write this book in order to expand awareness of the benefits and wonderful taste of this amazing way of eating. The recipes have been carefully selected not only for their health benefits but also for their taste and simplicity of preparation. Anyone can make these recipes even if they have minimal cooking experience.”

Said Dr. Cammarata: “It has been a truly enjoyable experience to co-Author THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN with my husband Giovanni, with whom I have shared all my meals for almost 40 years. We have both been committed to sharing our knowledge using simple and down to earth language to reveal how easy and enjoyable it is to eat nutritious and flavorful food. It is my humble pleasure to be part of others' journey into health and well-being as my mother’s daughter and as a Sicilian who holds the genetic treasure of centuries of food culture. We believe that learning how to prepare simple and nutritious food is accessible to everyone and it is an easily attainable goal. We are sharing our ancestors’ treasures with pride, knowing that we are disclosing the obvious secret behind health, longevity and an enjoyable life.”

Said Timothy Troke, CMP SVP Original Content: “Dr. Giovanni and Dr. Sandra were incredible talents to work with. The audience is going to love them! Each podcast takes a health topic from the book and breaks it down into entertaining easy to understand conversation. Sandra’s recipes are super delicious; I could live the rest of my days on this diet!”

About Giovanni Campanile M.D.

Giovanni Campanile MD is a quadruple board certified, Harvard Trained Cardiologist. He is the Director of Integrative Medicine, Nutrition and Cardiac Rehabilitation for Morristown Medical Center and Atlantic Health System which is rated by U.S. News and World Reports as one of the premier heart programs in the nation. Dr. Campanile was the cardiologist for President George HW Bush whenever he visited Kennebunkport, ME. Dr. Campanile worked as an investigator at the world renowned Framingham Heart Study and is currently working with Yale University and Duke University as the primary investigator for Atlantic Health System for the EMBARK trial, which is the first randomized controlled trial looking at Swedish massage for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Dr. Campanile is Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Campanile has been chief of cardiology at several medical centers; he developed a cardiac catheterization program in Key West, Florida. He has been named "Top Doctor" in cardiology by NJ Monthly Magazine on multiple years.

About Sandra Cammarata M.D.

Sandra Cammarata, MD was born in Milan, in northern Italy, but grew up in Catania, Sicily. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Catania Medical School and moved with her husband, Giovanni Campanile, to the United States where she specialized in General Psychiatry and at Tufts University.

Selected in 2020 as one of Castle Connolly’s “Exceptional Women in Medicine”, Sandra has been practicing Psychiatry in private practice in New Jersey and has been awarded the Castle Connolly Best New Jersey Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist award for multiple years. She successfully integrates nutrition and healthy eating in the treatment of her patients.

In 2013 she opened a gourmet ancient grain fresh pasta restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, using her family’s traditional Sicilian recipes. Her home is warmly open to friends and family in appreciation of the Sicilian diet.

About John T. Colby J. Boylston & Company Publishers:

John T. Colby Jr. is the founder and publisher of Manhattan based Brick Tower Press and J. Boylston & Company, Publishers. Brick Tower Press ranks in the top 100 United States independent book publishers while the J. Boylston & Company imprint ibooks was named "America's fastest growing small publisher" by Publishers Weekly in 2004. Besides ibooks, J. Boylston & Company includes the children's imprint Milk & Cookies Press, and Byron Preiss Visual Publications, a book packager with licensed books to Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, Dutton, Scholastic, and Reader's Digest.

Prior to Brick Tower Press and J. Boylston & Company, John worked for London-based Dorling Kindersley (DK), Barnes & Noble, Bertelsmann, and Doubleday & Company, Inc. John is a graduate of Syracuse University.

About J. Boylston & Company, Publishers:

ibooks is the trade publishing imprint known for its extensive backlist titles in trade fiction, science fiction, fantasy, graphic novels, history, and popular culture. Readers of notable authors as Isaac Asimov, Roger Zelazny, Stan Lee, John Betancourt, Robert Payne, and Alfred Bester will enjoy our extensive backlist. Milk & Cookies Press represents the children's imprint and features writers such as the late Fritz Leiber and Caldecott Award winner David Wiesner for their title "Gonna Roll the Bones".

iPicturebooks is the pioneer publisher of electronic books with an extensive collection of titles founded on the late Byron Preiss's vision of the future of book publishing.

Brick Tower Press is a trade book publisher of quality nonfiction titles including cookery, gardening, autobiography, maritime, military history, and financial guides.

We work with a talented group of authors, agents, and book designers to form the core of a rigorous publishing program.

About Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP):

Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP) is the Worldwide (Beverly Hills, London, New York, Toronto, Miami) leading full service Management Agency within the disciplines of Medical, Science, BioTech and Wellness as a Full Service Agency.

From Literary, Broadcast, Television, Film, Digital, Consulting and Licensing Worldwide, CMP is the go-to with, Publishers, TV Networks, Advertising Agencies, Studios and Fortune 500 Health, Wellness related companies. With over 100 of America’s highly sought after Doctors, Scientists, and CEO’s currently under CMP Management dominating the Health sector and controlling much of the Media Messaging, CMP is uniquely positioned to disrupt the Health and Wellness media landscape with content, capturing the fan base audience for products, services sales and licensing revenue streams.

