Turf Care Products Canada and The Toro Company Announce Long-term Partnership with The Pulpit Club

NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turf Care Products Canada and The Toro Company have just announced a 10-year partnership with The Pulpit Club in Caledon, ON. This long- term commitment between the Turf Equipment and Irrigation Distributor, Manufacturer, and Golf Club is the 1st of its kind in Canada. This will include The Pulpit Club’s exclusive use of world-class Toro equipment and irrigation systems on both of their award-winning 18-hole golf courses, as well as featuring The Pulpit Club as a new Toro equipment and irrigation training centre.



As the exclusive distributor of Toro equipment and irrigation systems in Ontario and Quebec, Turf Care has had a long-standing relationship with The Pulpit Club. “This partnership is the next step in our 30-year relationship,” said Tim Trimper, Turf Care’s President. “We’re thrilled about the opportunity to work with The Pulpit Club as a best-practice Toro equipment and irrigation training centre for industry professionals across the province.”

Set amongst the rolling hills and clean air of Caledon, ON, the Pulpit Club (formerly Devil’s Pulpit Golf Association), has generated incredible accolades during its history. Established in 1990, the club is the only private facility in Canada with two courses rated in the Top 25 in the country. The Pulpit and Paintbrush are unique examples of golfing design genius, created by Dr. Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry.

Rebranded The Pulpit Club in 2021 with a new, ambitious leadership group at the helm, the club is committed to enhancing its world-renowned golf courses, with a vision of becoming the ultimate four-season destination for those seeking time well-spent outdoors. “Toro’s world-class equipment and irrigation systems will help us deliver on that commitment,” explained Rob Roxborough, General Manager at The Pulpit Club.

Rob Wright, Golf Course Superintendent at The Pulpit Club since 2015 is very excited about the partnership. “Our relationship with Turf Care as our distributor has been a very positive one, and I have no doubt that it will continue to grow as we embark on this exciting journey together.” Credited with keeping the award-winning courses in top-shape and providing an exceptional member experience, Wright and his team have “the utmost confidence in Toro’s quality turf and irrigation equipment, along with Turf Care’s amazing service and support.”

"Partnering with The Pulpit Club, two of Canada's premier courses, has been an aspiration of ours for years, and we are so grateful to be a part of their vision for the future,” says Bob Golden, Golf Sales Manager, The Toro Company. Golden worked closely with Brian Dawson, District Sales Manager at Toro, to craft the partnership. “We are excited to prove our equipment and irrigation technologies on two of the most spectacular and distinguished golf backdrops in Canada.”

About The Pulpit Club

With two Top 25 golf courses in Canada, and numerous outdoor activities for members through the year, Caledon, Ont.’s The Pulpit Club offers a distinct private club experience. In 2020, the club was purchased by a member-based group of investors, managed by Longridge Partners, and was rebranded The Pulpit Club in 2021. The club’s unique “Partner Membership,” allows members to share in the upside of the property value. https://thepulpitclub.com

About Turf Care Products Canada

In business for over 45 years, with more than 150 employees, Turf Care is the exclusive distributor of Toro turf equipment and irrigation systems in Ontario and Quebec, and exclusive Canadian Toro parts distributor. With 7 locations across Ontario and Quebec, Turf Care is proud to service over 5,000 customer relationships including golf courses, municipalities, corporations, contractors, and dealers. https://www.turfcare.ca

About The Toro Company

With roots dating back to 1914, Toro is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow management, rental and construction equipment, and irrigation solutions. Through a strong network of distributors, dealers, retailers, and rental stores in more than 125 countries, Toro helps customers care for golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties, construction sites and agricultural operations. https://www.toro.com

Contact: Tim Trimper, President, 905-836-0988 x7206 | tim.trimper@turfcare.ca