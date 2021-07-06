CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Sauce Labs Extends Continuous Testing and Improvement Capabilities into Production Environments with Acquisition of Backtrace

SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Sauce Labs Inc., please note that in the company boilerplate paragraph of the release, the fourth listed funding company should be Centerview Capital Technology, not Centerview Partners as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that enable its customers to deliver digital confidence, today announced that it has acquired Backtrace , a provider of best-in-class error monitoring solutions for software teams. Backtrace enables organizations to mitigate application risk and improve digital quality by empowering development teams to rapidly deploy code with the confidence that they can quickly identify and remediate bugs across their environments including production. The addition of Backtrace extends Sauce Labs’ capabilities into production environments, enabling customers to receive quality signals throughout all stages of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), including development, integration, and production.



“As organizations evolve their testing strategies to meet the high standards of quality required at speed in modern software delivery, error monitoring has become a must-have capability. Backtrace has built software that is trusted by the industry's leading game developers, where nothing less than the highest quality user experience is acceptable,” said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. “Combined with our recent acquisitions of API Fortress, AutonomIQ, and TestFairy, the addition of Backtrace extends Sauce Labs solutions to meet every stage of the development journey. We’re thrilled to welcome the talented people and products of Backtrace and look forward to supporting their high-quality innovation as part of the Sauce Labs team.”

The acquisition of Backtrace complements Sauce Labs’ leadership and expertise in front-end test automation with a cross-platform error monitoring solution that helps organizations reduce debugging time and improve software quality. With the combination of Sauce Labs and Backtrace, developers in the gaming, mobile, and web application space can quickly observe and remediate errors in production while also leveraging those insights to expand and improve future test coverage during the development and integration phases of CI/CD.

“Sauce Labs and Backtrace are the perfect pairing for organizations that understand the importance of shifting both left and right to create the continuous feedback loop necessary to drive quality at speed,” said Abel Mathew, co-founder and CEO, Backtrace. “Sauce Labs shares the commitment to innovation, passion for customer success, and dedication to serving the game creator and developer communities that have made Backtrace into the company it is today. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue our journey as part of Sauce Labs.”

A new testing paradigm

As development teams continue to move faster and push smaller increments of code into production, a new test methodology is emerging around error monitoring in production. Many organizations are now augmenting their investment in front-end test automation solutions that assess application intent with error monitoring solutions deployed in production environments.

“In the modern era of DevOps-driven development, a testing strategy that does not extend into production is simply not complete,” said John Kelly, CTO, Sauce Labs. “The combination of Sauce Labs and Backtrace is a powerful one for customers. Not only does error monitoring create a critical safety net that helps organizations move faster and mitigate deployment risk, but when deployed directly in dev and test environments, it complements Selenium, Appium, and other scripted front-end test frameworks by providing an additional layer of depth and visibility into the root cause of an application failure.”

Best-in-class error monitoring with Backtrace

Backtrace is a cross-platform error monitoring solution for desktop, mobile, devices, game consoles, and server platforms that helps organizations reduce debugging time and improve software quality. Though purpose-built for developers, Backtrace is used by stakeholders throughout the SDLC, including QA and operations professionals. Backtrace’s high-fidelity error data, powerful analytics, and industry-leading scalability make it ideal for games, mobile and web applications where the sheer numbers of users and complexity of environments demand a high-performance error monitoring platform.

To learn more about Backtrace, go here .

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that enable customers to deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer’s application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Riverwood Capital, TPG, IVP, Centerview Capital Technology, and Adams Street Partners. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

