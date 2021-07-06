Noho, Inc. is Pink Current on the OTC and Provides Further Updates

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOHO, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

The Company has achieved Pink status on the OTC as all current financial statements are filed and approved.

Management would like to thank all shareholders for their patience in this long-awaited process in getting the company current. The Company is in discussion with a new auditor to begin the audit process and return NOHO to fully reporting status with the SEC.

Revenue and Operations

The NOHO site is in final development and the new After Shot is currently in production. The Company expects to launch the site by August with product available for sale. In addition, management has decided to go to market with the sale of its Delta-8 THC products under the RāD8 brand. While management initially resisted direct to consumer sales to due regulatory concerns, the Company is now comfortable selling consumer products to the vast majority of the country, while avoiding the patchwork of states that do not permit Delta-8 sales and which, fortunately, amount to only a small segment of the overall population.

As a further benefit, the Company will be introducing its payment processing solution by separate release shortly. This solution will allow the Company to make sales of Delta-8 without having to seek banking approval and rely on the conventional credit card processing networks that charge high transaction fees.

“NOHO is back to Pink and current in its filings for the first time since 2017. We are engaged with a new auditor to return the company to fully reporting status with the SEC and we’ll be back in revenue this Summer with new products to follow the initial launch later this month,” said David Mersky, NOHO’s CEO.

More from NOHO – in addition to the After Shot, we have developed a new line of products, all leveraging Hydro-Nano technology, which will be rolling out soon. For additional information and product updates, please follow us at www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nohodrink.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

