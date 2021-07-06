ExGen: Phoenix Reports Ongoing Metallurgical Testing at Empire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.



ExGen is pleased to report that Phoenix, (the operator of the Empire Mine Project), reports that its Idaho-registered operating subsidiary, Konnex Resources Inc. (“Konnex”), has filed a Plan of Operations (the “Plan”) with the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) on 30 June 2021, for review and approval for the construction and operation of the Empire Mine Open Pit in Custer County, Idaho, USA (“Empire” or the “Empire Mine”).

Highlights

Plan of Operations is a key step in moving the Empire Mine towards production

No significant environmental issues have been identified on the Empire Property and Phoenix anticipates a straightforward permitting process

Phoenix is carrying out an extensive program of work this summer at the Empire Mine, with electro-magnetic surveys and drilling taking place across all properties



Plan of Operations

In 2017 Konnex began conducting baseline studies at the Company’s flagship Empire Mine property for eventual inclusion in a Plan of Operations for submittal to the Federal Land Management Agencies in charge of mine permitting and licensing.

Since that time, Konnex and its consulting firms have completed studies on Climate and Air Quality, Surface and Groundwater Hydrology, Soil Characterization, Land Use Planning, Cultural Resources, Mill Processing, Transportation, Socioeconomics, Water Use and Treatment, Workforce, Sanitary and Solid Waste Management, Plant and Wildlife, Aquatic Biology, Aesthetics, Recreational Impacts, Fire and Safety, Long Term Reclamation and Mitigation, Geochemical Characterization, Emergency Response and Contingency Planning, and Community and Infrastructure Planning.

The Plan of Operations provides the Federal, State, and County regulatory authorities with a detailed outline of proposed mining and processing activities and addresses any potential impact from those activities on the environment, the economy, and the local community.

The regulatory agencies will commence their review of the Plan, assess any alternatives or mitigative steps, and ultimately provide a Record of Decision formally approving the Plan to permit the Empire Mine Open Pit for further development and production.

Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: “We wish to congratulate the entire Phoenix team on reaching this pivotal milestone in the development of the Empire Mine. The filing of the Plan of Operations with the BLM is the result of many years of focused work by the Phoenix team and represents a very significant step forward for ExGen towards metal production from Empire. With copper prices well over $4 per lb we believe the Empire project has the potential to generate a highly attractive IRR.”

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

