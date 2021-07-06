Negatively Impacted By COVID-19, The Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Size Is To Recover Over The Next Few Years

LONDON, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the global gastric cancer drugs market, it is expected to decline from $2.9 billion in 2020 to $2.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7%. This slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to the deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The gastric cancer drugs segment market is particularly prone to disruption from the coronavirus outbreak, as patients with gastric cancer are more susceptible to viral infections, especially after chemotherapy, stem cell transplants, or surgeries. COVID-19 has caused clinical trial delays for gastric cancer drugs and has resulted in low usage of gastric cancer drugs. Due to worldwide lockdowns, production is also being halted which is causing supply chain issues. The stomach cancer treatment market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1.9%.



The gastric cancer drugs market is driven by emerging economies such as India and China. These countries have spending potential on healthcare which will boost the gastric cancer drugs market in the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, according to a report published by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India is expected to register more than 1.7 million new cancer cases and would register around 700,000 deaths due to various forms of cancer. According to the GLOBOCAN estimates 2018, the number of death cases due to stomach cancer globally was about 783,000 in 2018 and it is expected to increase by 2025. Despite of the rising prices for gastric cancer drugs, the gastric cancer drugs market is set to grow with the increasing number of patients affected by gastric cancer in the emerging economies.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 covers major gastric cancer drugs companies, gastric cancer drugs market share by company, gastric cancer drugs manufacturers, gastric cancer drugs market size, and gastric cancer drugs market forecasts. The report also covers the global gastric cancer drugs market and its segments.

The gastric cancer treatment market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 74.3% of the total market in 2020. Major players include Roche, Elli Lilly, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, and Biocon among others.

Increased acquisitions and partnerships between pharmaceutical drugs developers will boost the growth of the gastric cancer drugs market in the forecast period. By working through partnerships and collaborations, the drug developers can cut down the developmental and R&D costs. For instance, in March 2021, an American multinational biopharmaceutical company Amgen Inc. announced the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics for USD 1.9 billion. With this acquisition, Amgen received Five Prime’s pipeline drug bemarituzumab which is in Phase-3 testing of gastric cancer. Similarly, in Oct 2020, Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for ramucirumab in advanced gastric (stomach) treatment.

TBRC’s recommended player-adopted strategies in the gastric cancer drugs market include development of new products by collaborating with companies, expanding drug research and development through strategic investments, introducing new drugs, focusing on innovation in existing gastric cancer drugs and increasing geographical footprint.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts.

