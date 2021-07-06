Nexity: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

English French

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT Paris, July 6, 2021, 17h45 CEST

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT JUNE 30, 2021

Under the liquidity contract signed between NEXITY and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at June 30, 2021:

96,267 Nexity shares,

€3,855,967.

In the first half of 2021, a total of:

588,598 shares were purchased for €24,684,373 (4,385 transactions).

615,973 shares were sold for €25,945,799 (4,488 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the start of the interventions at January 6, 2021:

116,892 Nexity shares

€2,887,803

