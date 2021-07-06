Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

English French

Paris, 06 July 2021

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on 30 June 2021 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

24,000 shares

37,568,859.53 euros in cash

During the first half of 2021, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

988 purchases, for a total volume of 118,330 shares and a total amount of 66,768,598.50 euros

1,088 sales, for a total volume of 132,330 shares and a total amount of 75,014,514.90 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash



PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Total 988 118,330 66,768,598.50 Total 1,088 132,330 75,014,514.90 04/01/2020 13 2,000 1,026,500.00 04/01/2020 1 1,000 518,000.00 05/01/2020 10 2,000 1,013,000.00 07/01/2020 31 4,000 2,047,960.20 06/01/2020 12 2,000 1,003,500.00 08/01/2020 3 1,000 521,000.00 11/01/2020 1 1,000 520,000.00 11/01/2020 3 1,000 522,400.00 12/01/2020 6 2,000 1,033,800.00 13/01/2020 3 1,000 520,000.00 13/01/2020 14 3,000 1,536,599.10 18/01/2020 25 1,000 499,000.00 15/01/2020 44 8,000 3,988,253.60 20/01/2020 32 7,000 3,512,824.40 19/01/2020 36 3,000 1,480,850.00 21/01/2020 9 2,000 1,021,500.00 22/01/2020 1 1,000 505,000.00 22/01/2020 21 4,000 2,040,900.00 25/01/2020 21 5,000 2,518,900.00 26/01/2020 16 4,000 2,039,333.20 27/01/2020 29 8,018 4,023,963.10 27/01/2020 31 3,018 1,536,324.00 28/01/2020 5 1,000 502,000.00 28/01/2020 24 8,000 4,097,400.00 29/01/2020 22 6,000 3,015,600.00 29/01/2020 4 1,000 510,000.00 05/02/2020 9 1,000 525,000.00 01/02/2020 15 3,000 1,522,494.40 08/02/2020 20 1,000 528,000.00 02/02/2020 20 6,000 3,116,800.00 10/02/2020 21 3,000 1,588,000.00 03/02/2020 23 1,000 525,600.00 12/02/2020 2 1,000 527,000.00 05/02/2020 4 1,000 530,000.00 17/02/2020 7 2,000 1,067,000.00 09/02/2020 17 3,000 1,610,000.00 18/02/2020 13 1,000 531,000.00 15/02/2020 5 2,000 1,067,000.00 22/02/2020 4 1,000 537,000.00 16/02/2020 6 1,000 539,309.10 23/02/2020 9 3,000 1,606,000.00 17/02/2020 4 2,000 1,075,500.00 24/02/2020 7 2,000 1,067,000.00 18/02/2020 3 1,000 535,000.00 25/02/2020 4 1,000 531,000.00 19/02/2020 7 2,000 1,081,000.00 26/02/2020 17 3,000 1,565,600.00 22/02/2020 1 1,000 540,000.00 03/03/2020 24 1,000 544,200.00 23/02/2020 11 2,000 1,077,400.00 04/03/2020 53 2,000 1,075,500.00 26/02/2020 36 3,000 1,582,903.00 05/03/2020 5 2,000 1,054,000.00 01/03/2020 30 3,000 1,602,000.00 09/03/2020 28 1,500 796,700.00 02/03/2020 6 1,000 542,000.00 24/03/2020 2 500 275,000.00 03/03/2020 8 1,000 547,000.00 25/03/2020 4 1,000 550,000.00 05/03/2020 5 2,000 1,060,000.00 19/04/2020 2 1,000 624,000.00 09/03/2020 47 3,500 1,883,800.00 20/04/2020 77 6,000 3,683,433.90 10/03/2020 51 2,500 1,366,580.00 23/04/2020 4 1,000 627,000.00 12/03/2020 2 500 281,700.00 26/04/2020 6 1,000 625,800.00 24/03/2020 22 500 278,000.00 29/04/2020 2 1,000 633,000.00 25/03/2020 21 1,000 555,000.00 30/04/2020 7 2,000 1,260,000.00 30/03/2020 36 3,000 1,700,200.00 03/05/2020 51 1,500 944,950.00 16/04/2020 12 3,000 1,882,000.00 04/05/2020 11 2,000 1,245,000.00 19/04/2020 5 1,000 630,000.00 06/05/2020 77 2,500 1,562,950.10 21/04/2020 19 3,000 1,854,000.00 07/05/2020 3 500 311,000.00 22/04/2020 20 2,000 1,266,000.00 10/05/2020 16 1,000 626,000.00 23/04/2020 5 27 17,010.00 11/05/2020 54 3,000 1,838,475.20 27/04/2020 11 973 614,157.60 12/05/2020 7 1,000 608,000.00 29/04/2020 8 1,000 639,000.00 13/05/2020 10 1,000 605,000.00 30/04/2020 1 1,000 634,500.00 17/05/2020 7 1,000 622,000.00 03/05/2020 9 2,000 1,267,000.00 18/05/2020 3 1,000 624,500.00 05/05/2020 53 3,500 2,193,300.00 19/05/2020 8 2,000 1,231,200.00 07/05/2020 37 1,000 627,800.00 31/05/2020 5 1,000 652,000.00 12/05/2020 14 1,000 617,000.00 03/06/2020 8 2,000 1,311,700.00 13/05/2020 41 3,000 1,843,111.00 04/06/2020 51 1,000 650,260.00 14/05/2020 13 2,000 1,252,600.00 09/06/2020 4 1,000 662,300.00 18/05/2020 5 1,000 630,000.00 10/06/2020 6 1,000 656,000.00 19/05/2020 11 2,000 1,240,700.00 14/06/2020 7 1,000 669,000.00 20/05/2020 84 1,000 625,000.00 18/06/2020 9 3,000 2,054,100.00 24/05/2020 1 1,000 637,500.00 21/06/2020 9 1,812 1,227,348.00 25/05/2020 22 1,000 641,200.00 23/06/2020 12 2,000 1,347,900.00 27/05/2020 7 2,000 1,295,200.00 28/06/2020 23 1,000 668,500.00 28/05/2020 4 1,000 655,000.00 30/06/2020 66 4,000 2,661,215.50 01/06/2020 12 1,000 658,000.00 02/06/2020 5 1,000 661,500.00 07/06/2020 13 1,000 655,000.00 08/06/2020 14 1,000 660,000.00 09/06/2020 8 1,000 667,000.00 11/06/2020 2 2,000 1,334,000.00 14/06/2020 7 2,000 1,348,000.00 15/06/2020 14 1,000 679,000.00 17/06/2020 1 1,000 687,600.00 18/06/2020 5 1,000 694,000.00 22/06/2020 8 812 555,408.00 24/06/2020 2 1,000 674,000.00 29/06/2020 32 1,000 673,000.00

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans and Château du Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, Tiffany & Co, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

