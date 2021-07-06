AXIA Coin to Be Listed on BitMart Exchange

British Virgin Islands, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIA Coin (AXC) digital currency will be listed on BitMart Shooting Star on July 6 starting at 10:00 PM EDT. Eligible users of the exchange will be able to purchase AXC at a 20 percent discount during a 24-hour flash sale with a total supply of 30,000 USDT. After the event, the AXC/USDT pair will be available to all BitMart users at 10:00 PM the next day.

“We’re excited to make AXC available to blockchain and cryptocurrency adopters around the world. We’ve dedicated years of hard work and effort to build a paradigm shifting solution that connects people from all corners of the globe to an ever expanding ecosystem of services and applications that deliver constant value in unprecedented ways from decentralized economic activity. We are confident that the AXC launch is only the first step in bringing this new vision to life.” – AXIA CEO Nick Agar.

The listing comes after the recent launch of AXIA Coin as a global currency that aims to build a more inclusionary economic model using blockchain technology. The currency implements monetary policy where users create value through their own value creators through decentralized activity on the network and by using services offered by AXIA.

AXIA integrates more than 17 ready-made applications that are set to drive the adoption of a decentralized internet with improved alternatives to the most popular services of today. These range from a banking platform to a privacy-focused search engine. As the currency that underpins this ecosystem, AXIA Coin serves as an ideal replacement for the fiat payment system on these services with a more participatory currency.

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 500+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

AXIA Coin is built utilizing blockchain technology to evolve beyond traditional currency. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally.

