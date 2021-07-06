3D Cell Culture Market Worth USD 3,721 Million by 2027 Witness a CAGR of 16% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Cell Culture Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 3D Cell Culture Market Information by Technique, Product, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% to reach USD 3,721 Million by 2027.

Market Scope:

Since 3D cell cultures are able to mimic the microarchitecture of a variety of organs, they find extensive use in studies that need in vivo models to assess the impact of a foreign drug on the body organs as well as tissues. Additionally, the biomimetic tissue constructs that help product 3D organotypic structures are compelling several research institutes to use 3-dimensional cell culture techniques.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Top Boosters:

The global market benefits from the escalating use of 3D cell culture models instead of in vivo testing and the emergence of large-scale automated cell culture systems. The rampant need for effective organ transplantation worldwide also fosters market expansion. 2D monolayer cell cultures used to be the top choice for use in cell-based screening and also deemed effective for drug discovery. However, 3D cell culture is now increasingly being used instead of 2D cell culture, as it facilitates cell growth in all the directions in vitro, which is quite similar to the movement they would have in vivo. Mounting awareness about the benefits over other techniques and tools, more and more drug developers and researchers are adopting 3D cell culture, which would translate into huge profits for the global market in the ensuing years.

Furthermore, introduction of new and novel products along with advances in hydrogels to offer strong platforms for assessing cellular and human physiology could work in favor of the 3D cell culture market. To illustrate, in January 2021, a researchers’ group from the Southern University of Science and Technology (China) came up with a 3D printing technique for highly stretchable hydrogels. This method helps address the challenges with respect to functionality and performance of the hydrogel-polymer-based scaffolds. In another news, in the same month, Adocia, a biopharmaceutical firm based in Paris, created a hydrogel scaffold that has potential applications in the cell therapy of the Type 1 diabetes.

Competitive Landscape:

The major firms in the global 3D Cell Culture Market are:

Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)

National Science Foundation (NSF)

Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)

Bio Century

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Lonza

Corning Incorporated Kuraray Co Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

Major companies are focused on widening their geographical reach and launch newer, more advanced solutions via numerous strategies, such as product launches, collaborations, and partnerships.

COVID 19 Analysis 3D Cell Culture Market

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on the healthcare industry, burdening it with a number of challenges. However, growing use of 3-dimensional models to study the virus and respiratory diseases can present lucrative opportunities to the global market. Air-liquid and airway interface organoids are being deployed as tools to develop and discover antiviral drugs, and also as experimental virology platforms to assess the immune responses of SARS-CoV-2. Scaffold-based as well as scaffold-free methods are being used to bio-fabricate realistic models that could help develop novel therapeutics along with vaccines.

Market Restraints:

The substantial capital required to conduct cell biology research activities could act as a growth deterrent for the global market.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation covers – Technique (Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture, Scaffolds Based 3D Cell Culture), Product (Consumables), Application (Cancer Research) along with End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies).

Scaffold-based technique is bound to advance at a stunning rate in the years to come on account of the surging awareness regarding their benefits, including facilitation of waste transport, oxygen, as well as nutriment.

Out of all the products, the lead will be secured by the consumables segment owing to the increasing cognizance regarding their advantages.

3D cell culture’s applications in cancer research are significantly high in line, considering the fast-rising cases of cancer and the growing urgency to come up with effective treatment.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the most prominent end-user and can soar at a tremendous rate of 26.13% over the analysis period.

3D Cell Culture Market Regional Status

The American market for 3D cell culture is in the lead and can continue to thrive at a rate of 27.79% between 2020 and 2027. By 2027, the market value in the region will touch USD 1318.73 Mn, estimates MRFR. In the region, the biggest market should be North America, which is touted to capture a share of close to 78.8% by 2027. Huge government spending on the development of highly advanced 3D cell culture, large-scale healthcare expenditure and a massive pool of research organizations and universities focused on studying a variety of stem cell-based approaches benefits the American market. In addition, industrial laboratories as well as academic institutes are also adding to the market value in the region. Training programs and workshops pertaining to 3D cell culture systems offered by several institutes should further elevate the market position in the years to come.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market between 2020 and 2027, on account of the dramatic surge in the number of geriatric people as well as the escalating cancer cases. These factors shed light on the urgent need for advanced and highly effective therapies and drugs in the region. China is a major performer in the APAC market, while India is fast emerging as a promising market due to the growing focus on R&D activities within the healthcare industry. India is home to a large number of contract research organizations that conduct multiple projects based on oncology, regenerative medicine, and stem cells. The scenario is further favored by the lenient regulations in the country.

