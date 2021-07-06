Medical Device Cleaning Market Worth USD 4.1 Billion by 2026 at 7.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Device Cleaning Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Medical Device Cleaning Market Information by Process, Application, End Users, and Region - Forecast till 2026”, the market is projected to cross USD 4.1 Billion by 2026 at 7.2% CAGR.

Market Scope:

After a specific use, medical instruments must be sterile. This is done for the purpose of ensuring patient safety and preventing infections at the wound and incision sites. Cleaning surgical tools is also a more important and critical chore than cleaning non-medical gadgets. Surgical equipment is contaminated with blood, organic materials, pus, tissue, and other contaminants that could spread infection to others if reused. As a result, medical device cleaning agents are used to clean and disinfect medical instruments.

Market Drives

The medical device cleaning market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to factors such as an increase in the number of surgical procedures, an increase in the number of covid-19 patients, an increase in the number of private and public hospitals, and an increase in the availability of disinfectants for surgical products, among others. The strong need for developing competitors to enter the disinfection industry is projected to be fueled by the rising demand for disinfectants. This reduces the risk of a new player entering the global medical device cleaning industry.

A growing number of patients with chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, a growing number of private and public hospitals, a growing number of regulatory requirements and compliance, a growing number of surgical procedures, growing government investments to improve primary healthcare infrastructure, and rising patient healthcare expenditure.

Medical Device Cleaning Market Competitive Landscape:

The major players operating in the Global Medical Device Cleaning Market are

3M Company (US)

Advanced Sterilization Products (US)

Pharmax Ltd. (Canada)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Medline Industries Inc. (US)

STERIS plc (US)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

Cantel Medical Corporation (US)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Ruhof Corporation (US)

Metrex Research LLC (US)

Hartmann Group (Germany)

Oro Clean Chemie AG (Switzerland)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US)

Sklar Surgical Instruments (US)

Biotrol International (US)

G9 Chemicals (UK)

Medalkan (Greece)

Case Medical Inc. (US)

Certol International LLC (US)

Market Restraints:

Concerns about the safety of reprocessed instruments, as well as a rising desire for single-use instruments, will likely function as market limitations for the medical device cleaning industry's expansion in the forecasted timeframe. Cleaning and disinfection of modern and complex medical devices will become the market's biggest and most pressing concern.

COVID-19 Analysis Medical Device Cleaning Market

The medical device cleaning market has been damaged by the covid-19 epidemic. The medical equipment industry has not been spared from the pandemic's effects. Medical device makers, like pharmaceutical businesses, rely heavily on healthcare facilities to obtain data for clinical trials. Many medical device products must go through a series of pre- and post-market clinical investigations before receiving market authorization certificates. Due of the worldwide pandemic, medical device businesses are finding it harder to make educated judgments regarding their products, supply networks, and regulatory duties as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.

Market Segmentation

The market is divided into disinfection, automatic cleaning, manual cleaning, and presoak/precleaning based on the procedure. During the projected period, the automatic cleaning segment is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR. The automatic washer's increased productivity and the car washer's reduced time need are the primary aspects driving this segment's growth in 2020.

The market is divided into surgical instruments, endoscopes, ultrasonography probes, dental tools, and other instruments based on application. Surgical tools, for example, are predicted to account for the highest proportion of the medical device cleaning market by 2020. The rising prevalence and burden of HAIs and chronic diseases, as well as an increase in the number of surgeries, are the key reasons driving the use of surgical instruments, which is likely to drive demand for effective cleaning and disinfection solutions over the forecast period.

The market is divided into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, dental clinics and hospitals, and other end users based on end users. The growing number of clinics and hospitals in developed countries such as the United States and Germany is responsible for the segment's larger market share. During the forecast period, hospitals and clinics are predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR in the medical device cleaning market.

Regional Insights:

During the projected period, North America is expected to constitute the largest regional segment of the market. Growing healthcare spending in nations like the United States and Canada, rising senior populations, rising HAI prevalence, a well-established hospital sector, and rising chronic disease occurrences are all factors contributing to the North American region's high share.

Due to rising healthcare expenditure in countries like India, China, and Japan, the presence of outsourcing organizations, and the unprecedented evolution of healthcare regulations, standards, and infrastructure across the region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the regional market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Covid-19 epidemic and the high prevalence of infectious disease are boosting market expansion in this region. One of the important factors driving market expansion during the projection period is the presence of numerous non-government, voluntary, and government organizations focusing on setting infection control standards.

