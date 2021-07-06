Albioma : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2021

English French

Press release

Paris La Défense, 6 July 2021

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

As at 30 June 2021

Regarding the liquidity contract managed by Rothschild Martin Maurel, Albioma announces that the liquidity account contained the following assets as at 30 June 2021:

0 share;

€3,027,093.

Detailed information on the number of transactions carried out and the volume traded, in terms of sales and purchases, during the past half year is available on the company’s website, www.albioma.com.

As a reminder, the previous half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 31 December 2020 showed that the liquidity account contained the following assets:

0 share;

€3,042,035.

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2021 results, on 28 July 2021 (post trading).

About Albioma An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.



presse@albioma.com Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.



The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. www.albioma.com





