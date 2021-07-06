Artist Packs Out Opening Night and Continues to Spread the Pursuit of Happiness Throughout the Summer

Raleigh, North Carolina, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized American figurative artist Taylor White opened her solo exhibit in Raleigh, NC, in mid-June and packed out the location on opening night. This exhibition is entirely self-funded and self-produced by the artist, from the production of work to the rented storefront to the staffing and managing of sales. ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ is a collection of large-scale, abstract figurative paintings through which White explores one of the fundamental misunderstandings of the modern age - that we have developed an identity of ourselves as apart from nature. White continues her study of the human form through the use of bold colors, textures and shapes that confront the noise of the internet age, in the context of the last 18 months of global upheaval.

"The outpouring of love and support I saw on opening night was surreal," said Taylor. "I have wanted to produce a show for several years, and what at one point seemed crazy in the context of global events, now seems serendipitously well-timed."

Through August 28, 2021, the 'Pursuit of Happiness' exhibit will be open during the following times:

Monday - Tuesday: Appointments Only

Wednesday – Friday: 11 AM – 6 PM

Saturday:11 AM – 4 PM

Sunday: Closed





The exhibit is located at 21 W. Hargett St., Raleigh, NC 27601.

Taylor continued with, "My mission through my work is to bring joy and curiosity and peace of mind. I consider it a success if I can make people scratch their heads and break through what they think they know about themselves, or to at last find a sense of camaraderie and being at home, like that quiet thought they assumed no one could relate to is finally understood."

This exhibit is not the first time that White's art has been featured. She has been featured internationally from Melbourne to Berlin and throughout the states from LA to Miami. In 2018, she worked with Google Fiber to create one of the world's largest public-facing Augmented Reality murals.

About Taylor White

Taylor White is an American figurative artist whose work engages with the fundamental elements of being. Combining refined techniques of classical training with bright, unexpected color choices born from the residue of street art and pop culture, White’s work explores the way in which we experience the formless chaos of potential through being, and how the order we inhabit can sometimes dissolve backwards into the incredible complexity from which it emerged. To learn more, visit taylorwhite.art.

