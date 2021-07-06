Folder-Labs Announces: 'Folder Protocol' Launches Unified NFT MVP Platform

HONG KONG, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Folder-Labs announced that 'Folder Protocol', which is a decentralized storage project, launched its MVP platform so that users can create NFTs with digital data that is stored on Folder Protocol network.



The Folder Protocol is designed to be a layer-2 solution for decentralized storage protocols, an incentive layer on top of IPFS, the advanced version of IPFS ecosystem which can provide storage infrastructure for any data. It is especially useful for decentralizing data, building, and running distributed applications, and implementing data heavy smart contracts at enterprise scale and performance.

MVP platform allows users to rapidly create new digital experiences. Anyone can easily generate the digital data for minting and storing NFTs on Folder Protocol using Folder Protocol and IPFS methodology to ensure the data's ownership of digital data, and the persistence of NFTs. In addition, Folder Protocols' NFT platform will extend the range of contents, including VIP exclusive limited edition by providing influential IP portfolio.

Folder-Labs said, "We built our own Filecoin mining facility early this year," and "we plan to provide rewards for participants in staking service, which will be added in future, and introduce more complete versions with various features added."

Meanwhile, Folder Protocols (FOL) can be traded in the USDT and BTC markets of Bittrex, one of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges, and also traded in a decentralized exchange, Uniswap.

