National Lexile Study Shows Accelerated Reading Growth Across Ethnic Groups

Red Bank, NJ, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Lexile Study, a respected and recognized independent research analysis conducted by MetaMetrics®, the creators of the Lexile® Framework, was released today by Achieve3000. The study found that nearly 800,000 students in grades 2-12 who were active in Achieve3000 Literacy from 2020-2021 achieved nearly two times their expected reading gains. As part of Achieve3000’s corporate commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, this year’s study includes the first-ever analysis of reading growth across race and ethnic groups. While there are some variations, all students achieved comparable rates of acceleration which increased with higher levels of engagement.

Achieve3000 and MetaMetrics have partnered to produce the National Lexile Study for the last two years. As developers of the only scientifically valid, universal scale for measuring reading, MetaMetrics can accurately assess reading gains of students using Achieve3000 Literacy, one of four differentiated instructional solutions offered by Achieve3000, an edtech leader serving more than five million PreK-12 students in 40,000 schools.

Other key findings from the study:

Highly engaged learners in specific student population groups attained at least 3X their expected reading growth. This included analyses for students learning English as a new language and below-grade-level readers, who demonstrated more than 3X their expected growth.

The number of students who were on track for college and career readiness increased by 56 percent. Using grade-level benchmarks developed by MetaMetrics, Achieve3000 Literacy provides educators with insights into how many of their students are progressing at a rate that they are “on track” to reach college-level reading proficiency by the end of 12th grade (1300L).

“2020-21 was a very challenging school year, and we weren’t sure what the impact of those challenges would be on student learning growth,” said Malbert Smith, CEO and Cofounder of MetaMetrics. “Fortunately, what we found is that if students use Achieve3000 Literacy regularly and stay engaged, they continue to grow and grow dramatically.”

“I’m glad we’re finally at a point where we can look back on 2020-21 and find some positive takeaways,” said Stuart Udell, CEO of Achieve3000. “Our goal with Achieve3000 Literacy has always been to provide a solution that students and educators can use to accelerate reading growth. I think this new study is further proof that we’re headed in the right direction.”

To view the 2020-2021 National Lexile Study, click here.

About the National Lexile Study

The sample in this report includes 762,526 students using Achieve3000 Literacy who were enrolled in grades 2 through 12 during the 2020-21 school year. The data in this report includes English-only program usage and performance data. The final sample includes students from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and four U.S. territories. Students were included in the analytic sample if they met the following criteria: Had a pre-test LevelSet Lexile measure (from beginning of school year); had an end-of-year Lexile measure; had at least 150 days between the pre-test LevelSet Lexile measure and the end-of-year Lexile measure; completed one or more multiple-choice activities; did not receive any manual adjustments; and did not have more than 500 logins.

About Achieve3000

Achieve3000 delivers a comprehensive suite of digital platforms that significantly accelerate and deepen learning in literacy, math, science, social studies, and ELA. Using personalized and differentiated instructional solutions, Achieve3000 enables educators to help all students achieve accelerated growth. For more than five million students in grades PreK-12, Achieve3000 improves high-stakes test performance and drives college and career readiness. www.achieve3000.com

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students’ potential for growth. MetaMetrics’ measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics’ work has been increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com.

