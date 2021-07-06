DentaQuest To Celebrate First Annual Health Equity Hero Day

Boston, MA, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is time to recognize the many health and community leaders who worked tirelessly to ensure equity in access and care during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. DentaQuest, a purpose-driven oral health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all, today announced that it is designating July 13 as Health Equity Hero Day.

On July 13, DentaQuest will announce its 2021 Health Equity Heroes. DentaQuest’s Health Equity Hero program encourages partners and individuals across the country to nominate people who promoted equity in health and wellness during the past year. DentaQuest will use social media to highlight the 2021 Health Equity Heroes and the significant work they have done. Everyone in the community is encouraged to join in and honor their own Health Equity Heroes Tuesday, July 13 on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn using the hashtag #HealthEquityHeroDay.

“This pandemic has illuminated and exacerbated the deep inequities that exist in our medical, behavioral and oral health care systems,” said DentaQuest CEO Steve Pollock. “Thankfully, there are leaders across the broad spectrum of care who are committed to breaking down problematic barriers to care and access. These heroes inspire us every day at DentaQuest, and it’s why we created Health Equity Hero Day to recognize and thank them for their incredible work and dedication. We hope others will join in and celebrate the Health Equity Heroes in their communities on this day as well.”

In the U.S. health system, more than 65 million Americans do not have access to dental coverage, three times the number of people who are not medically insured. Overall health begins in the mouth, and access to dental care is critical to preventing millions of Americans from experiencing poor health outcomes due to untreated dental disease, including increased risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, poor respiratory health and more.

During the past seven years, DentaQuest has raised awareness of health equity issues and showcased changemakers by recognizing leaders across the country as Health Equity Heroes for their exemplary efforts to make our health systems accessible and equitable for all. DentaQuest awards $5,000 in the name of each hero to a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing health equity.

A full list of 2021 DentaQuest’s Health Equity Heroes will be announced on Health Equity Hero Day.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven oral health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® – our all-in approach to better care, expanded access, value-based financing, and innovative solutions. We manage dental and vision benefits for 30+ million Americans and direct patient care through our network of more than 75 oral health centers in 6 states. We provide outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals nationwide. And, we've invested more than $230 million in grants, programs and other corporate citizenship efforts to achieve measurably healthier communities across the country. By advancing prevention-focused oral health, we will achieve better overall health for everyone. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

###