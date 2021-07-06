Mitch Gould’s and Nutritional Products International: June Employment Report Encourages Health and Wellness Companies to Move Froward with U.S. Product Launches

BOCA RATON, FL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International health and wellness companies received more positive economic news that the U.S. economy continues its rebound.

The U.S. economy added 850,000 nonfarm jobs in June, easily surpassing the official estimate of 706,000.

Economists also expect GDP growth for the second quarter to approach 10 percent, which would be a “stunning continuation of a rebound helped by vaccines that have sharply reduced COVID-19 case rates along with hospitalizations and deaths.”

“The international business community is looking to the U.S. economy to lead the world’s recovery,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “The CEOs I talk to weekly like what they are seeing.”

NPI continues to expand as health and wellness companies want to launch products in the U.S.

Gould and NPI have worked with health and wellness brands to launch products for more than a decade.

“We have a fast, cost-effective process that takes, in some cases, products from concept to market in less than a year,” Gould said. “The “Evolution of Distribution” platform I developed has in place the sales, logistics, and marketing expertise health and wellness brands need to enter the U.S. market.”

Through the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, NPI provides the necessary infrastructure brands need to launch their products.

“These companies do not have to start from scratch,” Gould said. “We save them money and time because NPI has the staff to take their products from U.S. Customs to FDA label approval to market.”

NPI’s competitive advantage is experience and knowledge.

“Personally, I have worked with every consumer goods category you can list,” Gould said. “For the last 15 years, I worked extensively with health and wellness brands.”

Gould is particularly proud of his role when Amazon opened its health and wellness category in the early 2000s. With all the retail contacts he had accumulated during his career, Gould placed more than 100 brands on the online behemoth.

“Today, my staff continues to place brands with retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart.com,” Gould added.

For more information, visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment