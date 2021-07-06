MuscleTech Announces Partnership With Olympic Bound Canadian Gymnast Ellie Black

New York, New York, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakville, ON (July 6, 2021) – Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., under its internationally recognized MuscleTech (www.muscletech.com) sports nutrition brand, has announced a partnership with Canadian gymnast Ellie Black who will be heading to the Tokyo Summer Olympics. The 25-year-old from Halifax, Nova Scotia is the most decorated female Canadian gymnast and the first Canadian gymnast to win a World Championships All-Around medal. At the 2016 Olympics, Black finished 5th in the individual All-Around, the highest placement ever recorded by a Canadian. As part of her partnership with MuscleTech, she will be helping the sports nutrition and fitness leader tell its “Strength Redefined” story. The powerful gymnast will also be using MuscleTech 100% Grass Fed Whey and Iso Whey Clear proteins to fuel her training sessions in preparation for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Black, whose self-proclaimed motto is: “Dream big, don’t let anyone else set your limits”, will look to become the first Canadian woman to win an Olympic medal in traditional gymnastics. Heading into these Games, there was some uncertainty as to whether Black would even be able to compete again after the elite athlete suffered a severe injury and setback at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastic Championships, just months before the 2020 Olympics. But, after a year of careful recovery, hard work, and dedication, Black will once again be pursuing Olympic glory in the 2021 rescheduled Games, having previously represented her country at the world’s top sports competition in both 2012 and 2016.

“As an athlete, using supplements compliments my training. I love MuscleTech (especially their Whey protein products) because I know I am fueling my body with clean ingredients, delicious flavors, and recipes that work for my body and lifestyle,” said Black.

The proud Canadian and Nova Scotian is a 2017 World Championships Silver All-Aaround Medalist, a 2018 Commonwealth Games all-around champion, a two-time Pan American Games All-Around Champion, and a seven-time Canadian National All-Around Champion. In 2018, Black was named one of the greatest 15 athletes in Nova Scotian history and was awarded the Order of Nova Scotia for her contributions to the Province. She is also an advocate for female empowerment, and will be using her platform and this partnership to further her passion for this cause.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ellie to Team MuscleTech,” said Jennifer Bremner, General Manager of MuscleTech at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., “Ellie perfectly embodies what MuscleTech represents. Physical strength, emotional fortitude, grit and determination.”

Black and MuscleTech are committed to bringing active nutrition and human potential together for a greater purpose. For more than twenty-five years, MuscleTech has fueled those who want to raise the bar, helping to optimize human performance. The brand’s innovative line of performance supplements meets the needs of everyone from fitness enthusiasts to elite athletes who are training to improve their strength, endurance, and power.

MuscleTech supplements are made with only high-quality ingredients and the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing, and globally marketing safe and effective diet and sports supplements to assist people in achieving their personal fitness goals.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

