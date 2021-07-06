ALYI Is Building Valuable EV IP Within A Democratized EV Ecosystem

Dallas, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) is currently launching an EV Rideshare and Self-Drive Rental pilot program in Africa . The pilot program contributes both to an existing electric motorcycle order and the development of proprietary EV intellectual property (IP).

The pilot program is being launched in conjunction with an ALYI order to deliver 2000 electric motorcycles in Kenya to be deployed into the motorcycle taxi (boda) market. The first delivery schedule for July is intended to support a first phase, pilot rollout of the rideshare service. The motorcycle ride hail market in Africa is estimated at $4 billion .

ALYI's Electric Motorcycle Program is only a small part of the company's comprehensive strategy to build a far-reaching electric vehicle ecosystem.

The success of any electric vehicle will depend on the simultaneous availability of an entire network of solutions necessary to support the electric vehicle.

For example, the electric vehicle support network ranges from the availability of power, to charging stations where power can be accessed, to long-range batteries to make electric vehicles efficient modes of transportation, to connectivity so software updates for motor synchronization and battery optimization applications can be continuously updated along with other electric vehicle user support applications.

ALYI's primary business focus is on its overall electric vehicle ecosystem strategy out of which electric vehicles will be just one component.

ALYI is building its electric vehicle ecosystem in a region with one of the lowest per capita transportation ratios in the world, Sub Saharan Africa.

To both attract industry leading talent to collaborate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem, and to provide an opportunity to prove innovations coming out of the electric vehicle ecosystem, ALYI is launching an annual electric vehicle race in partnership with a brand name racing organization. The annual race event will be hosted simultaneously with an electric mobility symposium and expo.

ALYI is setting itself apart from the rest of the electric vehicle industry not only through its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy, but also through its commitment to democratize the electric vehicle ecosystem.

ALYI's financing partner and electric vehicle ecosystem collaborator, RevoltTOKEN, has already provided key funding to advance ALYI's business plan to its current stage.

ALYI’s funding partner, RevoltTOKEN has opened the sale of Revolt Tokens to contribute to financing ALYI’s overall electric vehicle ecosystem strategy.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit www.revolttoken.com .