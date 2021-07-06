Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan

Oslo, 06 July 2021 - Adevinta ASA have on the 1st of July 2021 transferred a net total of 2,293 Adevinta shares to its share custodian as part of an acceleration of the matching shares for the Shpock employees that were participating in Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days.



For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

Contact information



Marie de Scorbiac / Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations

ir@adevinta.co

