Midwest Vision Partners Selects Nextech’s IntelleChartPRO

TAMPA, Fla., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty providers, today announced a new partnership with Midwest Vision Partners (MVP), a premier provider of eyecare in the Midwest United States. Midwest Vision Partners has selected Nextech’s ophthalmology-specific IntelleChartPRO electronic health record (EHR) solution to provide its ophthalmologists with a more efficient and integrated charting experience, one that can be uniformly deployed across additional practices as MVP expands.



With 115 physicians providing medical and surgical eyecare services across 52 locations in the Midwest, MVP provides world-class support to its network of ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on their mission of improving patients’ vision and helping people live better lives.

The leadership at MVP chose Nextech for this partnership for their efficient solutions that met all crucial needs across their expanding enterprise. They also wished to adopt a solution that could grow with their practices, and MVP found that Nextech’s solutions were perfectly suited to provide the high level of scalability that this requires.

“Nextech brings incredible value to MVP. By delivering provider-specific views and options across sub-specialties while interfacing with the broad array of devices and ancillary systems at MVP, Nextech is meeting our most important EHR needs,” said MVP’s Chief Information Officer, Jason Wendt. “We look forward to bringing this best-in-class platform to future partners as MVP’s exciting growth continues.”

Nextech’s IntelleChartPRO is the industry’s most intuitive EHR, designed to mirror the problem-driven workflows of ophthalmologists. Streamlined, configurable charting capabilities with highly specified, time-saving features increase documentation efficiency and charting accuracy, allowing users to spend more time focusing on providing an exceptional patient care experience.

“We are thrilled to work with Midwest Vision Partners to execute on their plan to optimize operations as well as improve their charting experience using our integrated, specialty-specific solutions,” said Nextech’s Chief Revenue Officer, Greg Hawes. “We look forward to partnering with them to realize their vision for delivering outstanding care to their patients.”

About Midwest Vision Partners

Founded in 2019, Midwest Vision Partners strives to be the premier provider of eyecare in the Midwest through a culture of collaboration and excellence. By supporting prominent eyecare professionals with a suite of operational best practices and support services, they are creating a platform that provides the highest standards of patient care and continues to attract the best and brightest physicians. Visit MidwestVision.com for more information.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth and enhance the patient care experience. Their products are designed to help specialty practices reduce costs while boosting productivity and facilitating regulatory compliance. Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

