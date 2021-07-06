AlphaPoint Adds Capital Markets Veterans to Board of Directors and Staff

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPoint, a global provider of white label software for launching and operating crypto and digital asset exchanges, announced the expansion of their Board of Directors with the addition of Eric Noll, a securities industry veteran and former Nasdaq VP, Convergex CEO and currently Context Capital Partners CEO, along with Jonathan Kol, a seasoned crypto VC and Galaxy Digital Director.



Additionally, AlphaPoint has hired Reba Beeson as their new General Counsel. Reba has extensive experience as an attorney and capital markets banker, having most recently served as Deputy General Counsel – US for World Gold Council and its US affiliated sponsors of the largest global gold-backed ETF product suite.

To support client’s rapid growth on a 24/7 basis, AlphaPoint recently added 12 new FTEs across technology and operations, including resources in the US, Canada, India and Thailand, with open requests for a dozen more positions.

“AlphaPoint and our customers have had explosive growth over the last 6 months and we are excited about the energy and experience that Eric, Jon and Reba bring to our board and executive management team,” said AlphaPoint CEO Igor Telyatnikov. “We are thrilled by the pace this industry has grown and look forward to the next chapter of global adoption and use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.”

In his current role with Context, Eric Noll drives capital introduction, investor relations, and fundraising for hedge funds, institutional investors, venture capital, entrepreneurs and asset management firms. Formerly, Eric was the President and CEO of Convergex, an agency-focused global brokerage and trading firm – one of the three largest in the word, and prior to that he served as Executive VP, Transaction Services for NASDAQ, tasked with overseeing all of NASDAQ’s global exchange businesses.

"AlphaPoint represents the true cutting edge of the application of technology to the fastest growing asset classes in the world,” said Noll, “I am proud and honored to be part of their journey and to bring my capital markets infrastructure experience to the table.”

Reba Beeson brings a veteran perspective to legal matters, serving as lead counsel for UBS’s Alternative Investment Group, SVP/Head of Complex Financing for BNP/Paribas, and SVP/Director of Structured Products for Pitney Bowes Credit, along with her most recent position with the US for World Gold Council. Her capital markets experience has encompassed structuring and transacting in alternative investments, ETFs, structured finance, project finance, derivatives, corporate venturing transactions, private debt and equity placements, IPOs and M&A.

“I have devoted my career to helping complex financial institutions build legal frameworks to enhance market infrastructure and facilitate innovative product launches for the investment community,” said Reba Beeson, “I look forward to meaningfully contributing to AlphaPoint as we deploy our proven best-in-class technology to help institutions transform the market for digital assets and meet their growing customer demand for increased access, transparency and trust.”

Jonathan Kol is a Director for Galaxy Digital’s Principal Investment group, where he and his partner oversee the firm’s investments. Jon has been a Venture Capital investor in the Crypto space for a number of years and has backed companies and networks including; Terra, Solana, Radicle, 1inch, FalconX and others. Prior to joining Galaxy, Jon had been a Venture investor for John Burbank’s Passport Capital.

AlphaPoint has expanded leadership and accelerated staff hiring in an effort to build on a record setting year-to-date performance for clients, with AlphaPoint powered exchanges posting record volume and net positive inflows, cumulatively logging nearly $10B in trading volume from almost 1.4M end-user accounts total.