Proactive news headlines including Else Nutrition, Vanstar Mining, Mawson Gold, Psyched Wellness and CytoDyn

- Thesis Gold Inc (CVE:TAU) (FRA:011) identifies several prospective targets, including Golden Furlong, at flagship BC project click here
- Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE:TCF) (OTCMKTS:TCFF) (FRA:3P2N) kicks off SASB gas development project in the Black Sea click here
- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) says subsidiary Alt Labs secures $2M order to produce gut health nutritional product line click here
- Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) says preclinical study showed no adverse effects from Amanita muscaria-derived products click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) signs C$185,000 white label app deal with entrepreneurship empowerment org BlackOwned click here
- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCPINK:VRCFF) (FRA:VR61) fast tracks permit process at Smokey after identifying high lithium values click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) says no Phase 3 coronavirus trial for Ifenprodil but it will continue to investigate the drug for other disease click here
- Clean Air Metals Inc (CVE:AIR) (OTCQB:CLRMF) (FRA:CKU) intersects multiple PGE massive sulfide veinlets at Escape Lake deposit on Thunder Bay North project click here
- Vanstar Mining Resources Inc (CVE:VSR) (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) (FRA:1V8) reveals drilling plans for the Nelligan project in Quebec click here
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) lands multi-year contract with one of Fortune’s 2021 World's Most Admired Companies click here
- Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (FRA:S9Y) hits high-grade veins in and above production areas with exploration drilling at SGX mine click here
- Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O) says Ranpirnase advancing towards multiple indications after FDA consultation and presentation of positive results click here
- Maverix Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) (TSE:MMX) (FRA:7781) says recent asset news augurs well for organic growth click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) granted important US patent for methods of treating coronavirus infection with leronlimab click here
- Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) hits continuing mineralization at depth and increasing antimony grades at Sunday Creek, Australia click here
- Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) acquires the Wild Horse Creek property in the Kimberly gold trend click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMKTS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) expands to 100 independent stores and co-ops through US western distribution centers click here
- Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) says latest survey shows high recruiter confidence but potential talent shortages click here
- Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) (FRA:X6C) follow-up drilling discovers potential extension of historic Pamlico gold mine in Nevada click here
- Camino Corp (CVE:COR) (OTCPINK:CAMZF) says geophysical survey of copper and gold targets is underway at its Los Chapitos project in Peru click here
- Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) strikes deal to acquire Neurology Centre of Toronto, establishing psychedelic centre of excellence click here
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) signs $4M contract with HPQ Polvere as part of project to transform quartz into fumed silica click here
- KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) begins collecting votes for its proposed merger with Greenlane Holdings click here
- Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) announces first assays for newly discovered pool of massive nickel-copper mineralization click here
